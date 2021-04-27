Galveston County schools have long been a source of pride for our community because of effective, experienced and compassionate school leaders who had the skills to realize their bold vision. Now, our local Republican Party wants to take these fabulous institutions away from us.
They’ve endorsed candidates for the nonpartisan Clear Creek Independent School District school board elections who are ineffective, inexperienced and hold deeply problematic views — the opposite of what we expect from our school leaders. If these candidates are elected, the consequences will be disastrous for our children.
This is clear with Christine Parizo, a candidate for District 5. Besides a few superficial commitments, Parizo has no significant educational experience or accomplishments. To compensate, Parizo applied her self-proclaimed skills in “technology, software, and cybersecurity” to create a website filled with misinformation about the school district, a ploy to bolster her campaign by framing the district as dysfunctional.
Parizo isn’t just inexperienced, she’s institutionally ineffective. While Parizo campaigns on bringing fiscal responsibility to the district, she single-handedly cost the district $30,830.34 in frivolous lawsuits. This includes a lawsuit condemning the use of portable classrooms because they supposedly create an environment that isn’t “safe and disciplined,” even though Parizo herself doesn’t want to find the money to build permanent classrooms.
Parizo claims to support “teacher-driven” outcomes, but she holds no respect for teachers. On social media, she advocated for our educators, heroes who work tirelessly to support our children, to be “disciplined and fired” because of their hesitations toward in-person schooling during a pandemic. Parizo even equated our teachers to a “swamp” that should be drained. While Parizo touts that the district has the best educators in the state, she will be the one to drive them out.
Finally, Parizo’s social media statements underscore her deeply problematic views. She advocated running over BLM protesters, body shamed others who disagree with her and supported the Capitol Hill riots that killed a law enforcement officer.
So why is the Republican Party advocating for a homegrown version of Marjorie Taylor Greene to lead your child’s education? Because to them, it was never about your child’s education. The Republican Party wants to bias education to reflect its twisted version of reality. Jeff Larson, another candidate for board of trustees, got a GOP endorsement not because of educational experience (he has none — in fact, his candidate filings show that he’s not even a volunteer for the district) but because of his political experience as part of the Republican Liberty Caucus.
I take this personally because I’m a product of Clear Creek ISD. Because of the education I received (even in the portables), I graduated valedictorian, attended Columbia University on a full ride and now lead a large team at Google. I still don’t know the political affiliation of the educators who played such a large role in who I am because these educators saw my success as more important than their politics.
Unfortunately for us, Parizo and the local Republican Party don’t see it that way.
