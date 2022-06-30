We’re here! The big Fourth of July weekend. It’s hard to believe how fast summer flies, especially when it’s as busy as it is here in Galveston.
This summer has already been intense with tons of people and very rough water. The storm system is clearing out just in time for a gorgeous weekend. The one thing we’re preparing for is the potential for wind, waves and rip currents.
If you compound that with all the normal issues big crowds bring, we could see a very busy weekend. Additionally, there will be fireworks at Moody Gardens, the seawall parade, and the all-new futuristic drone show.
For the big weekend, there are a few simple safety tips that can keep you and yours safe. Of course, swimming near a lifeguard and avoiding rip currents are the big ones.
Rips in Texas predominantly occur near a structure like a jetty or pier. They create holes or trenches underwater. Although they don’t pull you under, they do pull you out and can cause exhaustion, panic and drowning fatalities. Obey all warning signs and instructions from a lifeguard to be safe.
Also, pick a stationary point as a reference, so you don’t accidently drift into a problem area. If accidently caught in a current, stay calm, float and go with the flow. Call or wave for help if possible. If you’re a good swimmer, try swimming parallel to shore until out of the current, and then back to the sand.
If you see someone in a rip, don’t go in after them. Instead throw a floating object or line to them, like the ring buoys in the rescue boxes on each jetty.
Be sure and swim near a lifeguard. Ours are amazing, and while you are responsible for your own safety, they can provide an added layer of safety. They can also help with first aids, lost kids or virtually any type of beach emergency.
It also helps to swim with a buddy, obey warning signs and flags, designate a “Water Watcher,” and avoid diving in headfirst. A huge thing to remember is not to enter the water at either end of the island.
The ship channel and the San Luis Pass have dangerous tidal currents and it’s illegal to swim there.
Also, don’t forget to wear that lifejacket if you’re boating or are either a non-swimmer or a child.
It has been hot! Hydrate with non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages, wear protective clothing, use sunscreen with a high SPF and wear sunglasses to protect your eyes.
Speaking of protecting your eyes, it’s a good idea to steer clear from shooting off your own fireworks. Beside the fact that it’s against the law, they mess up the beach, are a major fire hazard and can cause problems for wildlife.
Above all, know your limits and don’t check your brain at the causeway. Enjoy your vacation on our beautiful island and have fun!
