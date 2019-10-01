Last year, former Vice President Joe Biden bragged that he threatened to withhold funds from Ukraine in 2016 — unless they fired their chief prosecutor, Viktor Shokin.
To paraphrase Biden: “If you don’t fire your chief prosecutor (Shokin), you don’t get the $1 billion.”
Shokin was fired.
Western agencies claimed Shokin was corrupt because he refused to cooperate with the U.K.’s Serious Fraud Office. The office was investigating possible money laundering by Burisma Holdings, a Ukranian energy company owned by Mykola Zlochevsky, oligarch and friend to Russian President Vladimir Putin. On Burisma’s board of directors sat Hunter Biden. Despite no expertise in either energy or Ukraine he collected $50,000 per month.
But Shokin was secretly investigating Burisma. We know that because Ukrainian documents (available online) have been released proving it. What’s not reported is why the Ukrainians were trying to keep the investigation secret.
Look at this from the 2016 Ukrainian perspective. You’re in a crippling war with Russia. Your economy is dependent on financial aid that the USA is providing directly and through the International Monetary Fund. President Barack Obama has picked Biden to be the point man on Ukraine. Your chief prosecutor is investigating Burisma. Biden’s son sits on the board of Burisma. Given those circumstances, would you tip an investigation to anyone?
At the time, the American public relations firm Blue Star Strategies (run by former Clinton officials) was handling Burisma’s American government relations’ efforts. They were introduced to Burisma by Hunter Biden.
There’s hard evidence Blue Star Strategies did know of the investigation. Blue Star Strategies sought a meeting with Shokin just before his firing. In Shokin’s own words: “The purpose of their visit was an apology for dissemination of false information by U.S. representatives and public figures on the activities of the Prosecutor General’s office of Ukrainian in regards to the investigation of criminal activities of Zlochevsky.”
The idea Blue Star Strategies wouldn’t communicate their knowledge of the investigation to Hunter Biden is absurd. Not only was Hunter their entry into Burisma, the press release on Hunter’s board appointment states that he would “be in charge of the Holdings’ legal unit…”
Interestingly, the case against Zlochevsky was closed after Joe Biden had Shokin fired.
In 2018, Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Gnap published a recording with fugitive lawmaker Oleksandr Onyshchenko. Onyschenko claims that Zlochevsky paid $100 million to make the criminal case disappear. Onyshchenko also claims that Burisma is insulated from U.S. scrutiny because Hunter Biden is on the board of Burisma.
In the young democracies of Eastern Europe, companies seek individuals with last names that can ease their entry into global power circles.
These people “grease the skids” with western entities and their board presence serves as a political deterrent to investigations that may interfere with the young country’s economic growth.
Sound “swampy?” Did President Donald Trump promise to drain the swamp?
The truth is that only a request from America’s president could’ve given political cover to any Ukrainian investigation into the swamp known as American politics.
