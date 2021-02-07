Ronald Reagan spoke truth in his first inaugural address, “In this present crisis, government is not the solution to our problems; government is the problem.” Sir Isaac Newton summarized a key universal law, “for every action (force) in nature there is an equal and opposite reaction.”
Thomas Jefferson said, “Experience hath shown, that even under the best forms of government those entrusted with power have, in time . . . perverted it into tyranny.” Government interference creates huge in inefficiency. Reagan used the removal of this inefficiency as his primary weapon bringing us unprecedented growth and choice.
In recent few weeks, ill-advised Washington administrators made multiple disruptive decisions concerning U.S. energy production. These decisions will have a significant negative impact on Texans. With petroleum inventory dissipating from an abnormal virus-created glut, President Joe Biden decided to close federal lands from further drilling and production and to shut down the Keystone XL pipeline which immediately eliminated tens of thousands of high-paying jobs. This Biden/Harris move will most likely see Canadian oil going to our adversary China, America’s greatest foreign danger.
Recent data reveals China’s oil inventories dropped 15 percent in the past five months. One can expect China to quickly negotiate with Canada for this valuable resource. America’s loss will become China’s gain. The only other alternative is to send Canadian oil to the refineries in Texas by truck or rail. This significantly increases the emission of pollutants that doesn’t exist with pipelines.
In 2020, the Houston area ports exported more goods than they imported. Much of this was from petroleum-related exports. For the first time, America was energy independent and this meant foreign powers couldn’t economically pressure our nation to follow a course of their liking. With the stroke of a pen, Biden has taken actions that have already started a chain-of-events that will directly impact the energy producing states of Texas, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, and Oklahoma.
So, who’s going to be hurt by these executive actions? You and I will, as we see the price of gasoline rise at the pump. Over 20,000 XL Pipeline workers will be out of high-paying jobs. That, in turn, will mean many may not be able to pay their mortgages, to buy groceries, or to frequent the small businesses that rely upon them to stay afloat. For many years the U.S. has taken big strides in reducing pollutants where other nations haven’t. Why mess up a good thing?
There are two world views at work here. One believes in having power reside in the hands of a small number of elites who think they know what’s best for the rest of us. The other worldview believes that individuals freely making decisions for themselves will reach the desired result of a better environment with a vibrant economy; and do so for less. It’s a choice between power for a few or freedom for many. Reagan and Trump had it right. Give Americans the freedom to make choices, don’t saddle them with burdensome regulations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.