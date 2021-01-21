I’m 89 years old, but even though I’ve been around the world a few times and lived for extended periods in several exotic places, I guess I’m still somewhat the naïve socially retarded 19-year-old who left the isolated Allegheny River Valley town of Kittanning, Pennsylvania, 60 years ago.
Last summer, the TV was filled with horrifying visions of antifa and Black Lives Matter-led mobs that rioted, that set cities on fire, that pillaged and looted businesses, that overran and occupied police stations, that threatened federal buildings and the White House and of insurrectionists that cordoned off and ruled sections of cities, where many died.
My wife, Carole, bemoaned the disintegration of our society, but I confidently assured her not to worry, because our Department of Justice has the resources and the will. There are cameras everywhere, the leaders of mobs will be identified, perpetrators will be charged and punished, and order will be restored. That’s how it’s done here in the good old US of A. It may take time, but justice will prevail.
Sadly, I was wrong. Nobody was identified, charged, convicted or punished. Justice hasn’t prevailed.
On Jan. 6, 2021, in the first week of the new year, a crowd of several hundred thousand people gathered in Washington to celebrate the achievements of the Trump administration and to protest what they thought were irregularities in the presidential election of 2020. They peacefully assembled before the White House to see and hear the president recount his successes, to lament the election circumstances and to exhort them to march to the Capitol building to peacefully object to certifying the election.
They marched to the Capitol, but even before the whole group got there, a small number broke away, they scaled the Capitol building wall and they broke windows to get in. One female protestor was shot by Capitol police. Cameras were everywhere. Rioters were identified rapidly, arrests were made quickly, charges were made quickly, trials will be held quickly, punishment will be meted quickly. Justice will prevail quickly.
Is it any wonder that this one-time small town naïve boy may be turned into a cynic? How can the same government, the same DOJ, the same FBI, the same judiciary react so differently to the two scenarios? Both had peaceful protestors, both had riotous mobs, both had skirmishes with police, both had invasion and destruction of property, both had injury and death, both had insurrectionist overtones and acts, but only one scenario will receive swift investigation and justice.
Why?
Editor’s note: By early June, more than 10,000 people had been arrested during protests erupting after the in-custody death of George Floyd, according to The Associated Press. At least 600 were charged with crimes related to violence or the threat of violence to people, businesses or property. Those included misdemeanor and felony charges related to rioting, burglary, looting, attempted murder, assault on police, weapons and arson, according to a Washington Post review of 2,600 arrests published in October. About 100 had been charged in connection to the Jan. 6, Capitol riot as of this week, according to USA Today. Many more arrests were expected, however.
(1) comment
In fact, thousands have been arrested in riots last year. Those who destroyed property deserve punishment.
But the traitors who stormed the US Capitol Jan 6 are another completely different thing. They tried to destroy our democracy. Some apparently planned to capture out elected officials, steal government property and give to foreign governments, and even lynch the Vice President. They literally spread human excrement on walls and desks in addition to broken windows, etc. One officer was murdered and dozens of others injured. Every one of the couple of thousand traitors inside the Capitol should receive the maximum punishment. Please do not pretend that this event is in any way comparable to the marchers last summer.
