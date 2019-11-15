”I’m concerned that if we don’t impeach this president, he will get reelected.” — Congressman Al Green
Let’s be clear: from Day One, Democrats have been working to remove President Trump from office. Their motto has been “resist, obstruct, impeach.” We have endured an ongoing witch hunt to destroy our president through fake dossiers, the national media and unelected D.C. bureaucrats, solely designed to undermine the legitimacy of this presidency.
This sham impeachment is just another Democrat attempt to overturn the will of the people. The urban socialists simply cannot get over the fact that Donald Trump won the 2016 election.
Impeachment is an extreme process reserved for actual crimes; using it as a political campaign publicity stunt only undermines our democracy. The Left is irate that hardworking, blue-collar voters chose Trump over Hillary Clinton.
Instead of working with our duly-elected president, the current House Majority has decided to do nothing to help the American people, instead focusing all their hate on endlessly investigating every aspect of Trump’s life.
I call on my Democrat colleagues to end this sham impeachment and focus on the American people and their priorities. The United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA) is ready for a vote. A much-needed upgrade to the North American Free Trade Agreement, USMCA will protect American jobs and help small businesses gain access to new markets.
Additionally, there is strong bipartisan support for reinvesting in America’s failing infrastructure. Our roads, rails, waterways, and airports all need significant investment. Investing in infrastructure projects will create millions of jobs and help grow our economy.
Make no mistake: Democrats do not care about corruption in Ukraine nor about the withholding of any foreign aid. There was nary a peep from them when President Barack Obama refused lethal aid to Ukraine — a key adversary to Russia — instead limiting our assistance to blankets.
Don’t be fooled by their alligator tears or their claims of defending the Constitution. Their sole purpose has only been to find a way to remove the president from office. They were crushed when the Mueller Report bore no fruit, so they’ve retrained their focus on impeachment. And the national media is more than happy to do their dirty work to perpetuate a crisis.
Congressman Green was correct, and the Democrats know it. The only way to defeat President Trump is by removing him. Thankfully, the American people can see this scam for what it really is.
Our president loves our country and is working tirelessly to improve the lives of everyday Americans. I, for one, will continue to defend the president against these politically motivated attacks, as I continue my work on behalf of the citizens of the United States. Then, in less than a year, Trump’s triumphant reelection will send a clear message to the do-nothing Democrats: jump on the Trump Train or get out of the way.
