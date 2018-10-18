National Chamber of Commerce Day is celebrated each October, and it is with great pride that the Texas City–La Marque Chamber of Commerce shares in this celebration.
As a chamber of commerce, we thank our chamber members for all that you do to help businesses and entrepreneurs thrive. Our work is only made possible by those of you who support us with your volunteerism, dollars and leadership.
The Texas City–La Marque Chamber of Commerce strives to be the catalyst for local business owners by offering networking events, workshops, references and recommendations.
Additionally, we provide a common place for addressing issues and join forces to bring a collective voice to promote the best interest of our businesses and community. Growing pro-business policies at the local and state level is a constant goal of our organization.
Chambers always seek to advance their members’ interests, spur job creation, and promote economic development. The Texas City–La Marque Chamber relies on allies such as our members, our state chamber organizations, as well as the knowledge provided by our national chamber organizations.
As the saying goes — it takes a village, and the chamber world is no different. We rely on all of our partners to make our communities a better place to live, work and play.
Never underestimate the value of belonging to your chamber of commerce, and remember that your input and participation benefits both you and your entire community.
Many thanks for all that you do!
