I enjoyed Bill Sargent’s commentary about his ancestors and the progressive role they played in the late 19th and early 20th century Republican Party ("For the Sargents, women's suffrage was a family affair," The Daily News, Aug. 18). The Republican Party began as a progressive party in 1854 to abolish slavery; later supporting women’s suffrage and temperance.
Women’s Suffrage began at the Seneca Falls convention in 1848. Abraham Lincoln, perhaps the best presidential orator and writer in our history, was the first of four consecutive Republican presidents. Lincoln’s assassination left Reconstruction to the “Radical Republicans.”
Unfortunately for the freedmen, slaveholder President Andrew Johnson subverted Reconstruction and returned power to the Southern landed gentry. The opportunity for meaningful reform ended.
Samuel Tilden lost the 1876 election when a corrupt Southern electoral swap granted Republican Rutherford Hayes the presidency in exchange for his promise to withdraw federal troops that protected the freedmen.
In the following decades, Confederate supporters exerted a monumental effort (pun intended) to rebrand their culture as righteous and just. “The Lost Cause” and “States Rights” were invented terms, and statues glorifying an imagined past were set up all over the old Confederacy.
Jim Crow segregation oppressed Southern Blacks for the next century. The South reliably voted for the Democrats who created and maintained the privilege of the old landed elites who benefitted from Jim Crow apartheid.
Meanwhile, Northern progressive Democrats sided with the working classes and helped to support the struggles of the working poor and new immigrants. The Democratic Party was basically two different parties with conflicting priorities. Meanwhile, Republicans continued to support some reforms, while supporting the developing corporate structure that generated progress through inventions and innovations.
Democrats and Republicans saw different paths to progress but found common cause and passed progressive reforms, particularly during the Roosevelt, Taft and Wilson administrations, 1900-20.
But after the 19th Amendment passed (1920), progressives were purged from the Republican Party; the Democratic Party became their home. The ensuing culture wars included well-funded campaigns to instill fear of immigrants and communism. Reform movements, especially the civil rights and union movements, were portrayed as communist and anti-American.
Southern Democrats continued to support Jim Crow; progressive Democrats in other parts of the country disavowed racism and pushed for progressive reforms.
When Democratic President Lyndon Johnson got the civil rights and voting rights acts passed, Nixon used his racist “Southern Strategy” to attract disaffected Democrats. Millions of white Southern Democrats then joined the Republican Party. The “solid South” has been Republican ever since.
Many of today’s Republicans were either Southern Democrats or are their descendants. When Norman Pappous claims that the Democrats are racists because they started Jim Crow, he's not talking about today’s Democrats ("Democrats have fostered racial injustices in the US," The Daily News, June 30).
Today’s racist tropes and dog whistles come from well-funded Republican propaganda machines and the current president. Now Republican Party loyalists vote against progress, including civil rights for oppressed groups and genders. The very definition of “conservative” opposes progress.
Sargent and other Republicans who are justifiably proud of their progressive political pedigree should support the progressive Democratic Party; “progressive Republican” is an oxymoron.
