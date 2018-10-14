Here’s a story about why good, hard facts are so important.
The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association proposed a 10 percent increase in windstorm insurance premiums this year, the largest proposal since 2009. They said it was justified by damages caused by Hurricane Harvey.
Your Coastal Windstorm Insurance Coalition knew in our hearts the proposal was excessive, but we needed facts to back us up.
So, at the suggestion of coalition Chairman Emeritus Lee Otis Zapp Jr., we enlisted the services of well-known and respected actuary Stephen Alexander to study the association’s proposal. He used facts to prove our point.
Alexander based his study on three factors: Actual historical loss experience, results from hurricane damage models, and association expenses. He combined those factors to conclude a 10 percent increase was excessive.
Alexander also felt the association wanted to spend too much on reinsurance. Reinsurance is coverage the association buys to cover damages that exceed reserves and customer premiums. The association wanted to pay for over $2 billion in reinsurance, but Alexander found about $600 million would be sufficient. It’s better to conserve resources and build up cash reserves for the next storm, he said, than to spend so much on reinsurance.
The association also recommended buying reinsurance to cover three times expected losses, while Alexander recommended two times expected losses.
Our actuary also discovered the association allowed the company selling the reinsurance to run its own damage models, which they used to determine how much reinsurance to sell them. It’s far better for Texas to run our own models, he reasoned, than to have the reinsurance sellers dictate coverage amounts.
It’s a case of solid historical data versus an unsupported and excessive rate increase.
By the way, the coalition had previously presented the same type of study to former Insurance Commissioner Mike Geeslin, who used it some 10 years ago to deny a huge rate increase after Hurricane Ike.
On behalf of the Coastal Windstorm Insurance Coalition, I’d like to thank Lee Otis Zapp Jr., for recommending the study, and Texas Insurance Commissioner Kent Sullivan for his willingness to consider it. The report provides the most meaningful and persuasive evidence supporting our case against a rate increase that would have a financial impact on hundreds of thousands of coastal Texans.
Thank you also to Gov. Greg Abbot for expressing his opposition to the increase, and to the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce and the 23 state legislators who signed a letter opposing it as well.
The Coastal Windstorm Insurance Coalition has been fighting for fair windstorm coverage and rates since the late Jan Coggeshall called us into action when she was mayor of Galveston in the mid-1980s. We’re funded by the city of Galveston and Galveston County, and we’re proud to represent our fellow citizens in this important struggle that affects us all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.