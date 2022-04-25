Galveston has supported our business for 10 years and I want to give back to my community. While I maintain a commitment to District 4, I also believe it’s imperative to maintain a focus on our entire island.
As we wind down the campaign, these are my priorities I would like for you to support and demand from our city leaders.
The most consistent topic, particularly for District 4, is the infrastructure improvements much of our city is still waiting on. I’m more confident than ever in our city staff’s plan to update our previously neglected infrastructure.
Our city staff wisely hired a third-party contractor to evaluate Galveston’s streets, assigning each a grade. The streets with the lowest scores became a priority to replace.
Thankfully, our city leadership also took the logical step to perform a cost-benefit-analysis, determining the value of also replacing subsurface utilities during the projects. This also led to the needed replacement of sewer, water and storm drain lines, curbs and gutters, all while the old street surface was removed.
With increasing costs and rising interest rates, this type of strategy will be even more important moving forward.
Relatedly, our storm drain systems must be improved, but particularly where the island has the lowest elevations in District 4. Thankfully, two pump stations are designated, and I’m pleased one of them will be in District 4, on English Bayou, near my house.
When operational, it should help the basin drain, which will include both 45th and Saladia streets where I’ve heard the most concerns about District 4 flooding.
In the District 4 campaign, my opponent has spent a majority of his focus on Galveston’s crime. First, I want to commend our Galveston Police Department, the best in the state. Criticism of their efforts to keep us safe is unfair. Speaking with our police officers, I learned they’re significantly short staffed, as it’s perhaps the most difficult time in our nation’s history to recruit and retain law enforcement.
Additionally, our police department faces the challenge of a population that can balloon 5 to 10 times our resident population, particularly on summer holiday weekends. The strain on them can be unimaginable.
The police department has my complete support to work as a facilitator, to commit to more police officers, and retain the ones we’re so fortunate to have currently.
Recently, code enforcement has become a frequent topic of conversation, which somewhat relates to business permitting. As someone who has started a business in downtown Galveston, I faced these same hurdles as all business start-ups in Galveston.
My understanding of the importance of codes, ordinances, and permitting is from first hand experience. I have plans to improve permitting inefficiencies, and most importantly, enhance code enforcement communication. As a city councilperson, I plan to take these problems on, and work hard to make sure all ordinances are clear and relevant.
I’m humbled by this opportunity to represent my home district at city hall. Thank you all for your support.
