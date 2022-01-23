The Rotary Club of Galveston’s 44th annual Chili Supper will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the cafeteria of Ball High School at 4115 Ave. O in Galveston.
And, this year, it's going green.
Achieving one of Rotary International’s focus goals — The Environment — we will be providing biodegradable takeout containers. This seemed appropriate because the takeout option will likely be popular this year as COVID continues. However, for those who prefer, you may certainly take your own containers. Chili supper tickets are $10 and may be bought from your friendly, local Rotarian or purchased at the door.
Besides serving hot and delicious chili, we’ll be offering tamales and a variety of desserts for the small additional charge of $2 per serving. Our delicious desserts will be provided by The Tremont House, Moody Gardens Hotel, the Galveston College Culinary Team, as well as a great choice of tempting and popular desserts prepared by our club members.
A very special treat this year will be live musical entertainment for our dine-in patrons, provided by club members, Jim Byrom and Jim Galbraith.
Our chili supper is one of our club’s two major annual fundraisers. Proceeds make their way back into the community through grants and social programs, as well as scholarships for college tuition. Thus, when you buy a Rotary Chili Supper ticket you're helping our community.
Recent club grant recipients include Libbie’s Place, The Salvation Army, Galveston Arts Center, Smart Family Literacy, The Bryan Museum and the Galveston Symphony Kids Program.
We look forward to seeing you Wednesday at Ball High School. Responsible social distancing practices and face masks are required.
Mary Brechtel is president of the Rotary Club of Galveston.
