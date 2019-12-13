“Thank you for letting me talk to you about your life on a cruise ship,” I said.
“My name is Anastasia,” she replied. “I’m from Belarus.”
Seated at the Galveston Seafarers’ Center, just a moment ago she had been intently texting to her family thousands of miles away.
This late 20s, blue-eyed, light blond hair, confident woman holds a critical position on the largest cruise ship in its fleet. She’s in charge of inventory for all the items that are loaded each Sunday morning from the wharf into the ship. Everything from “Guys” hamburgers, to pallets of beer, to pillow cases.
“How many pallets?,” I asked.
“Thousands of things come on board,” she said. “Far too many to count pallets.”
She has worked on cruise ships for five years, doing six month contracts. At the end of each contract she can request a new ship. The catch is that given that there’s only one position such as hers on each ship, she has few choices.
I ask how this life affects her friends and relationships.
She laughed, “My boyfriend has to follow me, as there are several waiters on each ship.”
Her boyfriend is the headwaiter in the aft dining room starboard side. A few weeks ago, as a passenger, I had Maria, from Moscow as our waitress. We asked to be at her table each evening, but given that we had “anytime dining,” we never had her table again.
At the end of brunch one day, I found her. We discussed Moscow, maneuvers in Russia and the new business model of huge cruise ships.
“I’m not sure if Maria would remember me,” I said, while hoping she would.
Silly to expect, given that there are up to 4,000 new guests every week. Even so, the staff always remembers your name. I’ve yet to hear them make a mistake.
Anastasia’s eyes lit up, “Oh yes, we know her,” she said. Maria’s section was in Anastasia’s boyfriend’s area.
Within a couple of minutes, we realized we had a common friend.
Amazing. This woman from a country I couldn’t readily place on the map and who spends only a few hours each week in Galveston had things in common.
I asked what brought her to the Seafarers’ Center.
She quickly answers, “free internet so I can visit with my family in Belarus, but if I don’t get here before 11 a.m. the internet slows down. In Belarus the internet is very fast and it doesn’t matter how many people are on. It only costs $10 online.”
She picks up packages at the center, from home, or items ordered through the internet. “It’s a nice quiet place here,” she said.
A few weeks later in Starbucks I saw her again. A brief conversation. She’s leaving for home in a few weeks. Then a new ship.
A few moments with a seafarer opens one’s mind and understanding.
Come on down and travel the world.
