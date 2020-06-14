Herman Goering is quoted as saying “History is written by the winners” — but not always.
Today we must address statues put up in the late 19th and 20th centuries commemorating the Confederate Army. These are largely reminders of generals who took oaths to defend the Constitution of the United States.
When their states formed a country dedicated to preserving the right to keep humans as property, these leaders betrayed their oath. They chose to lead armies that would attempt to destroy the United States.
Today many people argue statues of these generals and politicians should be preserved as reminders of the history of the South, the “Lost Cause.” Some have been moved to museums and others into storage. Others remain in place and are often vandalized by civil rights advocates. No consensus has been reached on what should be done.
On a recent trip to Germany, I visited the Documentation Centre on the Nazi Party Rally Grounds in Nuremburg. On these fields the Nazi Party manipulated the German population into an unswerving dedication to a hateful ideology.
After the war, the difficult question remained of what should be done with the buildings that stood as reminders of the awful deeds perpetrated by the German people on their fellow citizens.
Germans have recognized the horrors that occurred should never be forgotten. Nazi thugs were brought to trial and punished for their atrocities in Nuremburg. Today the Centre remains to teach German students and people of the world the horrors of surrender to racist authorities.
We can learn from our German peers. The monuments to oppression should not be allowed to celebrate a false past. But they should not be hidden away in museums to perhaps be restored to public display. A more powerful statement would be to replace them with memorials to the consequences of the enslavement of people.
Towns should not have statues honoring Confederates. Statues should memorialize the horrors of the Jim Crow Era. These should acknowledge the New Orleans Massacre of 1866, when white supremacists killed 44 blacks; the 1868 Opelousas, Louisiana, massacre of over 200 blacks; the 1873 Colfax, Louisiana, massacre of 65 to 153 black men after they had surrendered to a white militia; the 1874 Battle of Liberty Place New Orleans where 5,000 confederate veterans overwhelmed the police and militia; the 1874 Coushatta massacre where the White League assassinated six white Republicans and a dozen freedmen; the Coup of 1874 where the White League killed seven black voters and drove thousands from the polls; the Wilmington Coup of 1898 where a mob of white men killed more than 60 people and destroyed North Carolina’s only daily newspaper; the 1921 Tulsa massacre, which burned the Black Wall Street killing hundreds of residents; the hundreds of African Americans killed in the Red Summer of 1919 near Elaine, Arkansas; the 1923 burning of Rosewood, Florida; and so many more atrocities.
Germans have relegated the Third Reich to history. The South must now relegate the “Lost Cause” and its symbols to history.
Just stick a white "I surrender" flag on each one and call it done.
Here is what the Holy Ghost spoke into my heart some years back when I was trying to move on from my past but struggle in doing so, He spoke this Scripture, " Brethren, I count not myself to have apprehended: but this one thing I do, FORGETTING those things which are BEHIND, and reaching forth unto those things which are before, I press toward the mark for the PRIZE of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus." ......( Philippians 3:13-14 ). I personnally dont give a fat rat's behind about a statue of history sitting somewhere not moving! I would prefer to keep my eye on an individual who is quick in trying to distract me into focusing on statues doing nothing to me juxtapose to a living human trying to keep me down! I also wonder why the name of Washington on States, towns, statues, and other things have not been attacked by the LEFT? You know! Place like DC, Washinton State etc. etc. Old Thomas Jefferson is another one the LEFT ..quietly steps around without tearing down statues and renaming buildings bearing his name! I met one of his legitimate Black realatives who spoke at my high school many years ago! You realize what Old Thomas was doing back then don't you? Why we don't hear anything about that from the LEFT? Both men bought, sold, and maintained SLAVES!!!!! Do something about that!!!! Deceiving and Deception is the name of the game now isn't it? Get me to thinking about Old General Lee, and Stonewall Jackson, in the past, while Old Nancy Pelosi, Shifty Schiff, O'Biden, and Crybaby Schumer keep me bottled up and saddled with bad teachers, bad schools, welfare, and food stamps in the present while vilifying and excoriating conservatives as the enemy! Well no thank you! I walked off that farm of repression, and oppression years ago, and don't regret it one bit! I still have a few relatives taking yall's "Provisions" for their votes but many of them like myself, have walked away seeking better! In other words we are not buying what the LEFT is selling!
