If you have a working pause, forward and reverse button on your remote, you can control what appears before your eyes and rule out all those tacky commercials.
If, however, you don’t have that capability, or if your remote refuses to function properly, you’re stuck. Sometimes, I get stuck, and sometimes I’m so intrigued with what’s happening, that I go ahead and watch and am either surprisingly entertained, or unwittingly disgusted.
So, once again, I delve into the realm of TV commercials, good and bad.
Lately, some have been pretty good.
Every year, I tape the Super Bowl in order to review the commercials, which are always special, and always super expensive. This year, I looked and decided all those sponsors had wasted their money.
Some just make you wonder why.
Why does the man keep turning off the lights thinking he’s saving electricity? That’s what my mother used to call “cutting off your nose to spite your face.” Remember that one?
An intriguing one has a woman floating out of the house, into a convertible, onto a roller coaster and on and on. When she finally stops, she asks if she’s dreaming. No, they tell her, she’s in California. (You will note they don’t show any earthquakes, mudslides or forest fires.)
I kind of like all those people whose outfits match their background, like the woman in roses in front of the roses or the man whose outfit matches his car. They’re not shy about showing their skin. A plug for an eczema medicine.
And speaking of which, I love the commercial that ends “for people with skin.” I don’t know what it’s selling.
I hate the one that ends “shingles don’t care.” It’s for a vaccine that is purported to prevent shingles and I suppose it works most of the time. I’m the living proof it doesn’t work all of the time.
The band of actors up on a stage finding out that they must get the COVID vaccine tells all those anti-vaxxers to “avoid the drama.”
Nothing else has worked to convince them they need to get a shot. Maybe this crazy commercial will do the trick.
I don’t really know how the two men in the kitchen got all the bread and cheese and oysters, all representing money, I suppose.
But I like their solution for what to do. They’re going to make oyster and cheese sandwiches.
There’s another I really can’t figure out. It involves a huge teddy bear that tucks a child into bed. Puzzling, but the teddy bears are really cute.
Also cute are the rabbits waiting for the delivery of their pet food. They talk to each other as you would assume rabbits would talk if they could talk. A nice change from the dogs and cats on your usual pet food commercial.
Finally, we all get a bonus if we go to a certain pizza place and get our own pizza. If we deliver it home, we get a tip of $3 for being a delivery person.
That should also work for grocery stores. Maybe other places, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.