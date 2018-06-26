The Texas Pension Review Board isn’t a household name, but when its members question your city’s position on its pension fund, as it has for Galveston’s police officers’ system, you should take notice.
At stake for Galveston is years of costly litigation, embarrassment at the state legislature, and broken promises to the men and women who serve and protect. The core problem is bad advice from Galveston’s city attorney.
This year members of the state’s monitoring agency for pension funds sat upright when Dan Buckley, Galveston’s deputy city manager, offered the attorney’s take on troubles with the Galveston Employees Retirement Plan for Police.
Buckley told a review board committee that “Collective bargaining trumps all. Every other state law, every other local ordinance; collective bargaining is the driving force. The directive I have from our general counsel is that collective bargaining is the primary. You can get caught up in everything else but there is nothing else other than collective bargaining when it exists.”
I shared Buckley’s comments with several state legislators. They could not believe it either. It is like saying that the collective bargaining agreement could usurp all other sorts of state laws. It’s just not so.
Years ago, when Galveston lowered its payroll-based contribution rate to the pension fund, it failed to amend that part of the state law. The contribution rate is the city’s set-aside for the retirement benefit of its police force. Without steady, appropriate contributions from Galveston and its police officers, the pension fund can’t earn the investment returns needed for adequate retirement benefits.
Why Galveston did not go to the Legislature for this change is unknown, but it reflects either negligence or ignorance on the part of the city’s general counsel back then. That pattern seems to continue today.
Buckley also has said Galveston’s general counsel advised its mayor and city council against talking to its pension fund board members because they also are members of the police union. He thinks they can’t wear two hats in representing the organizations. In other cities, union representatives are also pension fund trustees. This unusual gag order impairs the ability of city leaders to have open dialogue about fixing their pension system problems.
On its current course, the city is headed toward court. The money spent in litigation could go toward fixing the pension fund. They should at least try talking first. Open dialogue hurts no one and possibly might render a solution.
As the 2019 legislative session nears, we believe Galveston will find its general counsel’s position to hold very little value with Texas legislators. It is certainly a novel addition to the “dog ate my homework” approach to not doing something you should have done. It may cost Galveston a great deal more than it expects, not only in financial terms, but also in general credibility around Austin.
