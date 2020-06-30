Let me preface my comments with a disclaimer: I’m a white conservative who doesn’t believe the current culture of political correctness is healthy for America. Defund police? Tear down statues of white Jesus?
A real estate friend told me the other day the master bedroom is no longer called the master bedroom for fear of offending someone. If it wasn’t really happening, I’d swear I was living in an “Onion” article.
So, why would an un-woke white man from League City suggest we replace the Confederate monument in front of the county courthouse with a monument commemorating the historic reading of General Order No. 3 on June 19, 1865? The answer is simple: Even in these contentious times, we should all be able to celebrate a moment when this country moved closer to the ideals set forth at its founding.
If you can’t get behind the idea of celebrating the moment when individuals who were considered property found out that they were now equal in the eyes of the law, you aren’t an American, and you sure as hell aren’t a Republican.
The Republican Party was founded for the express purpose of abolishing slavery. Our first convention was held in 1856 with one resolution calling for the repeal of laws enabling slaveholding in free territories and “resistance by Constitutional means of Slavery in any Territory.”
And let’s face it, that moment alone is far more worthy for us as a community to commemorate in the form of a statue. A statue of Juneteenth would highlight one of our nation’s shining achievements, a moment where again, the world looked upon us as an example of the system succeeding.
Just reflect on the trials we as a nation face today in the light of those who struggled in the past. Are you having a tough time with the coronavirus? Suffering from all of those oppressive masks?
How about trying on the concept of actual oppression? And then imagine the moment you find out you are free to chart your course. Imagine the moment that you heard the news that “the pursuit of happiness” actually applied to you now. America became better at that moment. We should commemorate that.
I’m not suggesting we tear down the old statue, just move it somewhere else. Also, if preserving history is truly our intention, it might be nice to add a plaque that says, “We fought hard and lost. America is better for our defeat.” Let me add, I’m unaware of any current popular celebrations about the efforts of these individuals. We all agree it’s important to honor and preserve our history, but it’s not as if we’re holding an annual Johnny Reb Regatta in Galveston Bay these days.
In conclusion, let the scales fall from your eyes. Juneteenth is something we can all celebrate. The citizens of Galveston County should petition their elected representatives to replace the Confederate monument located in front of the Galveston County Courthouse with a statue honoring Juneteenth.
(2) comments
I agree, entirely.
On a related note, in engineering we often used the terms "master" and "slave" to talk about control processes, etc. In a recent discussion there was some talk about replacing the terms with something less antebellum. So, in my own designs, I'll now be using the terms "puppet' and "puppeteer".
Some suggest moving the statue to a museum. The statue is currently at 722 Moody. The nearest museum is the Galveston County Historical Museum located at 722 Moody. KISMET! It was paid for by the UDC, given to Galveston County in 1912.
Galveston's Juneteenth statue is at Ashton Villa, 2300 Broadway and was placed there in 2006. It was paid for with private donations.
If Andy Mann wants an additional statue will he pay for it?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.