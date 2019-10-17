Like a weighted blanket, the stifling heat covers the city of Philadelphia in 1787. The Founding Fathers of the Second Continental Congress endure days of oppressive heat in an airless room, hammering out the details of creating a new nation.
The problem besides the hot temperatures is anger over differing opinions among the colonists. Some disagreements so vehement they threaten to dissolve this fledgling new country.
Benjamin Franklin, the 81-year-old diplomat, revered by all in wisdom realizes how perilously close to disbanding the assembly is decides to do something. He urges the men to call upon “the Father of lights to illuminate (their understanding)” and pray for “divine protection” as they did in the beginning fight with Britain. He says, “God governs in the affairs of men ...”
Two-hundred-and-thirty-two years later, in an air-conditioned courtroom in the United States, sits a young white woman convicted of killing an unarmed black man in an apartment one night.
Many protestors demand a larger sentence than the 10 years she has received, but the brother to the victim does the opposite. He tells the woman he loves and forgives her and hopes she will find Christ and turn her life around.
After his testimony, he asks the judge if he can give the woman a hug, and he rushes to embrace her. With the trial over, the judge speaks to her. The woman asks for a Bible, so she can begin the restoration process. The judge goes into her chambers and brings back hers.
Two scenarios centuries apart — but linked by the enduring power of Christ to change hearts. Two different outcomes. The men in the Continental Congress pray for divine guidance and are able to compromise for the greater good of the nation.
The victim’s brother knew like those before him, only by God’s grace and forgiveness could there be redemption for this woman. He extends the olive branch to a murderer.
This act of mercy now attacked by the Freedom from Religion Foundation. Their lawyer filing a complaint against the judge stating it’s “wildly inappropriate to bring a Bible into the courtroom” violating the First Amendment.
How so? If Franklin and the rest of the Framers understood the “value of religion and prayer,” why is it considered offensive in matters concerning the accused in a court of law? Why can we place our hand upon a Bible in a courtroom and “swear to Almighty God to tell the truth?” What is so wrong with helping another find peace?
Have we become a nation so calloused to the providence of God’s leading that we throw wisdom out the window just to be hateful? Shouldn’t prison be the place where restoration and healing become the focus, so upon release the men and women will walk out with the ability to be contributing members to society?
If the Founding Fathers knelt in prayer asking for help to build our great nation, shouldn’t we as Americans do the same to those hurting the most?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.