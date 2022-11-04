Most of us are not worried about what happened back when. Honestly, I was probably studying for my math quiz during history class, but I digress.
Most of us are worried about where we are now and where we are headed in 2022, 2023 and beyond.
Since you are smiling broadly in your picture, I’m guessing that you haven’t been paying much attention to the recent history of 2021 and 2022.
The “Yes” party, the Democrats, and President Biden have delivered one blunder after another to which the “No” party, the Republicans, has had no choice but to take exception.
Frankly, I think it is miraculous that the Republicans in the House and the Senate haven’t pitched a hissy fit over some of this, and I fault them for not doing so.
In no particular order, here are a few: It’s OK to kill babies that are either already or nearly born; to confuse children about gender in kindergarten; for people who were men just a few days ago to beat the best women in a sport; to mutilate teenage bodies because they thought maybe they should be of the other sex; to shut down the pipeline; stop leasing and drain the oil reserve; to build and sell electric cars faster than you can charge them; to marry your brother; to leave Afghanistan undefended; to open the border and invite everyone to come take low-income jobs; to dump large sums of money into the economy and act surprised at the inflation; to pretend that you are moderate and then turn progressive; to put people in jail for not committing a crime; to not put people in jail when they committed a crime; to withhold information prior to an election that will have dramatic impact; to put an end to free speech; and to not allow disagreement and open discussion.
The list goes on and it becomes easy to see that the “No” party is not the problem here.
Freeman mentioned the Obama years and while some Republicans were not happy with his presence, his presidency failed to produce much if any benefit for people of color. Only under the much maligned Donald Trump did working people regardless of color begin to see meaningful economic improvement.
The current economic situation is a disaster and it’s not Putin’s fault.
I believe that most Americans want our leaders to be reasonable; meaning to look at a situation and decide on a course of action that will probably not result in a disaster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.