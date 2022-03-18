Earlier this month, Angela Wilson wrote an editorial for Women’s History Month encouraging us to thank a woman or women during March (“Want to celebrate Women’s History Month? Thank a woman,” The Daily News, March 4).
With the recent announcement of the Nia Cultural Center receiving a Mellon Foundation Grant, I thought it would be nice to recognize the women behind the project.
This story begins many years ago in 1992, when Sue Johnson first organized the Nia Cultural Center.
Johnson is the executive director and this year celebrates 30 years of service to the community of Galveston. Johnson and her team have been committed to the work of improving things on the island for three decades.
Another factor in this equation of amazing women is the story of Cynthia Woods-Mitchell who had a vision to revitalize The Strand in Galveston.
Because of her work, residents and tourists get to enjoy all the historic Strand District has to offer today. I never personally knew Mitchell, but she lived a life that has inspired the work of her family regarding philanthropy and business.
I did have an opportunity to meet her daughter Sheridan Lorenz in 2006. After reading a guest column Lorenz wrote in June 2020, I reached out to her and we began discussing ideas to help improve the community of Galveston.
One of the ideas I suggested was a Juneteenth mural on the side of the Old Galveston Square building owned by Mitchell Historic Properties.
Lorenz began assembling an amazing team of talented people, including some amazing women. Two young women involved early on were Chayse Sampy and Torrina Harris. Sampy completed the first sketch of the mural and later completed a Juneteenth painting that’s on display in the Nia Cultural Center Juneteenth Legacy Project Headquarters. Sampy is a Florida State University graduate student.
Harris serves on the Vision Galveston board and was the one that suggested the Juneteenth Legacy Project partner with the Nia Cultural Center.
Another key member on the team is Marina Walne. Walne is the fundraising queen. She has worked tirelessly to help identify funding sources that can support the work of the Nia Cultural Center and Juneteenth Legacy Project Headquarters.
Lorenz added event planner Christine Hopkins to coordinate activities last year, which led to an amazing event on June 19.
Johnson recommended hiring recent Ball High School graduate and current Galveston College student Amari Rowe to work at the headquarters on The Strand. Rowe has done an amazing job sharing the history showcased at the headquarters.
On March 20, she will have her first one-woman art show. This opportunity was created by the synergy of the work by each of these women collectively over many years.
We wouldn’t have the beautifully renovated buildings on The Strand, the Juneteenth mural or headquarters if not for each of the women mentioned in this column.
Thank you to each of them for making Galveston and the world better.
