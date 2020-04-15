I’m on day 20 in my tiny makeshift home office switching between Zoom meetings. I run a nonprofit working tirelessly to respond to the way COVID-19 is impacting children at risk of abuse or part of the child protection system.
At the same time, I’m attempting to keep eyes on my almost-walking 12-month-old child and navigating personal financial implications of the pandemic.
I have the desire to seize this precious time at home to read and teach new skills to my baby. Then my email pings and reminds me of the fulfillment that my work brings — a job that is of critical value and purpose, especially now. But how can I effectively advocate for the well-being and protection of others’ children if I'm struggling to be present for my own?
In a world where careers are now “essential” versus “nonessential,” we're desperate to prove the work we do matters — as employees and parents. But we're all fearful of the unknown. This fear drives us to prove our worth, inflicting self-induced pressure to overproduce and overdeliver so we aren’t disposable.
As Disney’s "Frozen" Elsa would say, we need to “let it go!” — let go of unrealistic expectations of ourselves and others and find our new “normal.”
Parenting is hard on a typical day. Add the stress and strain of job loss, lack of child care, taking on the role of teacher, social isolation and health concerns, and it’s a recipe for a meltdown. We must find comfort in our communities and pull together to help our neighbors provide positive parenting, while also practicing self-care.
Like many working parents, I need help but hate asking for it. But I'm learning through this crisis that asking for help is a strength, not deficit. It will help me be a better parent to my son.
The work I'm so proud to do is for a nonprofit with a mission to protect children and empower families in our communities to thrive; our organization is here to help through the pandemic.
This crisis has been a great equalizer. I invite you to join me, and acknowledge in this moment, we all need help and can’t do it alone. We need to eliminate the stigma attached to asking for help and admitting that parenting is harder right now.
What are the next steps? We can start by making a plan to reduce the stress we're all feeling.
• Take a break or ask your partner to step in.
• Maintain a routine.
• Deliver a meal to a doorstep.
• Check in on your neighbor to ensure they have what they need.
• Ensure that your child, and every child you know, has a connection to a responsive and nurturing adult.
Most of all, remember, there's no way to be a perfect parent but millions of ways to be a good one. Give yourself and your children an extra dose of compassion and care during this turbulent time.
