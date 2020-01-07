Eleanor Roosevelt admonished all of us to, “Do something every day that scares you.”
Reflecting on Artist Boat’s 16 years of work, there have been many days when the staff, volunteers, supporters and board of this small but mighty nonprofit organization have been scared. But we have never been deterred from pursuing our mission with passion, grit and sheer determination.
Your participation will make a difference for children, wildlife and our coast. You are a critical component of our effort to save land and educate people about our amazing coast and ocean.
Artist Boat was founded in 2003 as an environmental education organization committed to employing the intersection of art and science to develop the young people of the Greater Houston region as future stewards of the precious natural resources of the Texas Gulf Coast.
In 2007, Artist Boat expanded its work to encompass land conservation with the seemingly impossible goal of protecting and saving 1,400 acres on west Galveston slated for high-density development.
Fast forward, Artist Boat has secured 700 of those 1,400 seemingly lost acres to begin the establishment of the Coastal Heritage Preserve on West Galveston Island. Artist Boat has engaged more than 70,000 young people, empowering them to assume their roles as the caretakers of the all-too-quickly vanishing wildlife and wild lands of the Texas Coast.
This year, we plan to acquire and protect 220 additional acres of coastal prairie and wetlands; move to our permanent home next to the Coastal Heritage Preserve; educate 5,000-plus young people; and restore more than 20-plus acres of dunes and prairie on the Texas Coast.
The people of Artist Boat are doing scary work every day — scary because if we don’t succeed, all of us will lose so much of what makes Galveston Island and the Texas Gulf Coast special places to live and visit.
It’s clear that our work cannot continue without your help. We’re asking you to support Artist Boat for the next 12 months of land protection and coastal education that are at the heart of the scary work that Artist Boat committed to undertake more than 16 years ago.
Eleanor Roosevelt told us not only must we do something that scares us every day, but we must do the work we think we cannot do. With your support, Artist Boat can continue to save the wildlife and wild places of the Texas Coast and inspire young Texans to care for that wildlife and those wild places into the future.
Thank you for joining us in the work we must all do. Secure donations can be made via artistboat.org, by mailing a check to P.O. Box 16019, Galveston, TX 77552, or by calling 409-770-0722.
