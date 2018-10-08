Over the past couple of weeks, I have been keeping up with the political chatter on social media and via network news sources, and to my surprise, it has been the total disregard for your opinion if you disagree with them.
Can I agree with the masses over that strategy as in discussing politics? No.
I do not agree with this socialistic redefining of political philosophies of the Democratic Party according to a chosen few, on sites like Facebook, or much less Twitter. I guess, being a bit of a history buff, makes me a bit bias. What I can say is that I respect the achievements of FDR’s New Deal, and LBJ’s Great Society, rather than the redefining of their place in history. Their approaches may have been different, but their intentions of doing something for America in a time of need seems to be more relevant to the idea, than the condemnation.
As to the political chatter, what political chatter? Can an argument be made that says this in your face politicking makes any sense? In my opinion, no. I have heard chatter from one disliking Beto O’Rourke simply because he’s, “Irish?”
“Holy JFK, Batman!”
To Ted Cruz being harassed trying to have dinner out with his wife. To the hearings recently in Washington. Do I believe Christine Blasey Ford, I can easily say yes, simply because no woman deserves to be assaulted, period. My concerns are with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, because I am curious as to why she held on to this information rather than pass it on to the committee as soon as possible?
As to my thoughts on the president — stay off Twitter.
To my fellow American’s: Let me be as clear and as straight forward as possible; we have many issues, but to be confrontational rather than actually debate the issues is wrong, period.
We as a people need a Congress that will extend their hands’ across the political divide and actually do something for America than blame someone else for why nothing is being done in the first place.
One thought, especially since I’m from Texas, is our border with Mexico. Beto, I’m incline to disagree with you on this issue. And quite frankly, Ted you’re not much better. You point out Beto’s differences in opinions, but I have yet to hear your thoughts on the subject.
Here are my thoughts on the border: Washington, simply does not understand the issues along the border with Mexico. We need a plan that has aspects that cover both federal and state responsibilities. We don’t need Trump’s wall.
On education: We need to pass more responsibility for the education and security of our children to the states, rather than a distant federal government. We need a plan that allow for said transfer of responsibilities from federal to state with relativity little government oversight from Washington. We need a plan that alleviates overcrowded classrooms. We need a plan that allows for education, motivation and learning.
