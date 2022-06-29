Everywhere, everything and everyone, have bright and dark days of history, in various forms and fashions.
Europe embraces these days for people to read and study. To remember what was done and put them on display for all to see and learn from.
As Americans, we have a tendency to want to remove them from sight and hide them because of the shame and atrocities that are associated with them.
Europe constantly updates their books with all their findings and people read and study about them. Americans rarely update books for current and future generations to read, study and learn from.
As American people (or anyone for that matter), we need to take advantage of our older generations. Ask them about their past. Their memories. Their childhood and life. Look at their photo boxes and albums. Make notes. Film them as interviews. Everyone has a past. Everyone carries scars of various kinds. Everyone carries different stories. Everyone has different points of view.
One day, their stories will make for great reading and studying because they lived history, and carry it around with them. We are losing our older generations all too quickly. Please don’t let it go with them to their graves, untold. Please let them tell their stories. We can not and should not pick and choose what is told.
Sometimes, history is like a puzzle being put together by multiple people. One missing piece and the story is incomplete and fails to convey the full picture.
History should be displayed to read, study and learn from. We can not and should not hide history, no matter how horrible it is. We can not and should not hide art because it is attached to history and has its own story to tell. While we do not all agree with what has happened, or is currently happening, we must learn to embrace the past. Learn from it. Then try our best to not ever repeat it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.