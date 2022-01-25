Long ago, Stewart Beach had a large offering of amenities and services. Now, the beach park struggles to support a volleyball tournament or a small family searching for a convenient lunch in the shade.
In 2015, several meetings occurred with residents and stakeholders at the Stewart Beach pavilion to define the desired amenities. An amphitheater, playground, concessions, restrooms and showers, a venue for events, space for beach patrol and park administration, a rooftop restaurant and terrace, shaded seating and a covered market space were on the list.
The park board engaged the respected architectural firm, Rogers Partners of Houston and New York, to develop a concept and plan. The project would’ve cost taxpayers, if publicly funded, about $27 million. At this time, the city council rejected it based on price and the ability to finance the project.
Realizing public financing wasn’t an option — the park board could retire about $1 million in debt over a seven- to 10-year period — the board decided to explore a public-private partnership to finance public amenities available for residents and tourists.
The idea is to generate four streams of revenue for the city — lease, property tax, sales tax and possibly hotel occupancy tax. These revenue streams would flow to the city’s general fund and reduce the property tax burden on residents.
We don’t know what this partnership looks like and won’t know until we issue an open request for proposal to any qualified company.
While no decisions have been made as to whether a full-service hotel could be developed at Stewart Beach, an anchor property is generally a good concept. A resort can extend the season and improve quality of life in the surrounding community.
Good examples of economic uplift are evident around the San Luis Resort and Moody Gardens; over 2.5 million people a year visit these facilities.
Using public funds requires a bond or other financial instrument. This debt would need to be retired using the city’s general fund, which is mostly funded with property tax. Why should property owners fund this effort without proper due diligence in looking at private markets?
Our community can’t make payments on a bond and voting to delay development of a request for proposal is premature. The park board has spent two years identifying potential private partners and we have a template to develop the request for proposal for public amenities at Stewart Beach.
This is a no-risk situation. Abandoning the process or creating another task force isn’t the way.
Residents and visitors deserve a crown jewel of a beach, achievable with a public-private partnership. Galveston has been successful in the past few years reinventing and quickly adjusting to the market. Demand is up, and we need more amenities on Stewart Beach to increase visitation.
This past holiday season, hotels were occupied, restaurants were full and The Strand was lit up beautifully. Thousands of people came from everywhere, setting tourism and travel records across the island. But very few visited Stewart Beach; it was closed.
