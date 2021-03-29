Earlier this month, The Galveston County Daily News, along with other media outlets across the country, celebrated National Sunshine Week.
This was a week established in 2005 by the American Society of News Editors, now known as the News Leaders Association.
I, along with the city of Texas City, was happy to support such a week that highlighted open government and access to public information.
As a former student of journalism and public relations, I understand the importance of supporting objective and ethical media outlets who strive every day to keep the citizenry updated on public events and information.
It helps residents make the best decisions that not only affect their lives, but the lives of those we serve and our neighbors around us. This can only be done with a diplomatic relationship that mutually seeks to get factual information out to the public.
The city of Texas city not only adheres to open meeting guidelines and public information access tenets, but we also try to establish and maintain a mutually beneficial relationship with our local media outlets and our designated media professionals within our staff.
In doing so, we’re able to better serve our residents and encourage them to participate in the dialogue, research and feedback we need to be the best municipality we can be.
Support for National Sunshine Week and the concept of open government is, however, not just limited to municipalities. Civic groups, businesses, private citizens, elected officials and educators are all encouraged to use your platform to enhance dialogue with our credible media sources who work every day for our benefit.
On behalf of the city of Texas City, I want to thank members of The Galveston County Daily News for all they do in covering governmental information and events throughout our county and encourage partnering municipalities to willingly participate in all efforts of open government.
It’s the least we can do to help put a little more “sunshine” in our lives.
