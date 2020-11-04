The First Amendment states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion,” but this election cycle has shown that local governments believe it acceptable to do so.
In July, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order stating polling locations couldn’t impede voters from voting because they refused to wear masks. Galveston County Judge Mark Henry issued a similar order Oct. 16. In doing so, they (perhaps inadvertently) stood up for individual freedoms whilst simultaneously striking a nail into the coffin of religious liberties.
Every vote is important and every registered voter should be able to vote as easily and without impediment as is possible, mask or no mask. That said, more than one polling location in Galveston County is a church. One of these, Moody Methodist, has a policy in place that requires everyone to wear masks inside the building.
This policy has been in place since March, long before the church agreed to host the election. One could argue that the Methodists are overly cautious in their building’s policy, but the foundation of their denomination is “do no harm,” so it shouldn’t surprise anyone that they take mask-wearing seriously.
Consequently, it bears mentioning that Moody Methodist signed no contract with the Elections Division of Galveston County. They agreed to provide the space for a polling place completely free of charge because they believe that voting is important for the community and the church.
To Moody Methodist, Abbott and Henry’s orders were the equivalent of you having invited houseguests to stay with you for three weeks and, then, once they’d moved in, their overbearing relative butted in and told you what you can and cannot do in your own house, threatening legal action if you refused. For a political party that claims to champion God-given liberties, the orders issued demonstrated a shocking lack of respect for the rights of religious organizations.
In this case, the government had no legal leg to stand on and Moody would’ve been completely within their rights to ask the Elections Division to pack up their equipment and get out. This would’ve proven an enormous loss to the voters of Galveston, as the church has been by far one of the most-used polling locations on the island this election (over 4,000 people voted there after Henry’s order).
Those voters can thank County Clerk Dwight Sullivan and Sam Caminade, facilities director of Moody Methodist, for the compromise that was reached. Voters arriving at Moody without a mask were asked if they minded wearing one; those who declined were directed to a covered area outdoors where a smaller voting space was set up. Most voters were completely happy with this arrangement (lines were usually non-existent, and any wait was short).
The government may have attempted to drive a nail into the coffin of religious freedom this election, but personally I’m glad that Moody Methodist shoved the coffin lid aside and graciously worked to find a compromise that worked for everyone.
