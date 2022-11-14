They call it potluck. I think that might be a Methodist word, but I have not been a Methodist long enough to know for sure.
Most of my Christian background is interdenominational.
And most of us interdenominationalists called it “dinner on the ground.” Some of the guys from that church denoted it as DOG, which I thought was in bad taste.
And what you don’t want in a church dinner is bad taste.
The dinner on the ground designation came from the olden days, I guess, when folks brought food to the church and ate at tables set out on the lawn. You can get a mental picture of this rather easily.
Our dinners are held periodically in what we call the fellowship hall.
It is there that everyone visits with everyone else while sharing a meal.
The word potluck seems to imply that one brings along whatever happened to fall into the pot. Words to that effect.
But that is not at all the case.
All the women, and several of the men who are good cooks, bring forth the absolute best of their best.
It may be a special dish of carrots with just the right amount of sugar, or a casserole of green beans tucked into mushroom soup and sprinkled with little canned fried onions.
From those talented men come barbecued ribs and slices of brisket.
My latest contribution was a peach cobbler. A new venture for me.
A dear friend from the church gave me a new little devotional book.
On some pages were short little sayings. On others were longer stories that inspired readers to stronger faith.
And tucked within the pages, believe it or not, were recipes.
On one page about midway of the little book read this gem: “If I were any peachier, I’d be a cobbler.”
On the opposing page was a recipe for peach cobbler.
Well, OK, I thought, I’ll just make this cobbler in honor of my friend and bring it to the next potluck.
So, I got the necessary ingredients, choosing to buy frozen peaches instead of peeling and slicing all those slippery fruits. I have graduated to the do -everything-as-easily-as-possible school of culinary arts.
Trying a new recipe is almost always a chore, and this was no exception. But I melted the butter in the dish, poured it on the flour mixture, which involved buying a bag of self-rising stuff, cooked the peaches in a sugar syrup to dump on top, and away it went into the oven.
Turns out my rental home oven is probably hotter than it says it is.
The cobbler got a little too brown.
But it went to the dinner, where all those kind folks said it was good.
The amazing thing about these dinners is that with only a few contributors, we manage to have enough to feed a small army.
It’s like when Jesus fed a big crowd of listeners with two loaves and five fishes.
A Methodist proof, once again, that God takes care of his people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.