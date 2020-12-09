Closing Austin Middle School, Galveston Independent School District’s only Blue Ribbon School, and creating two large middle schools will not improve the education for all students. Rather than tearing down something that’s working, the district should focus on developing programs to help all students achieve.
Texas Education Agency report cards show Austin has a grade of A, Central a C, and Weis an F. The district’s typical response to a failing agency rating is to change the grade combinations to effect new “improved” ratings.
Combining all middle school students into one fifth- through sixth-grade campus and one seventh- through eighth-grade campus may avoid an agency rating of F, but it will do nothing to improve the education for the students who are struggling.
I’ve heard the term “economies of scale” used when supporting combining all the middle school students into one school. Well, this isn’t a factory. These are children, and these children deserve a future. Address the problem and stop trying to cover it up.
The district is spending less per student on instruction at Weis ($3,811) than at Austin ($5,131) or Central ($5,042), according to the education agency’s report cards. Weis has a significant percentage of economically disadvantaged students at 78 percent; whereas Austin has 56.7 percent, and Central has 89 percent.
Weis has the highest number of Section 504 students, English language learners, students with dyslexia and at-risk students. And yet the district spends the least amount of money on these students. Weis — with the highest number of struggling students — also has the largest class sizes of all the middle schools.
That makes no sense. The students at Weis clearly need more assistance. And there’s no indication these students don’t want to learn — Weis has the second highest attendance rate at 94.5 percent.
The district has had a pattern of moving students around and reconfiguring grade combinations to achieve certain accountability ratings. In 2007-08, the schools were reconfigured to pull the fifth grade out of the elementary schools into the fifth- through eighth-grade configurations. And yet, here we are 12 years later debating reconfiguration again and ending a Blue Ribbon middle school.
The district needs to focus on basic education, giving students the foundation they need on which to build. They seem to have found a successful program at Austin Middle School. They’ve brought in a top-notch administration at Central which continues to improve. Now they need to address the needs at Weis and take steps to help those students. Playing the Texas Education Agency shell game needs to stop and our children need to be educated.
The school board needs to give attention to the hard things like finding the methods and support to educate our struggling students rather than combining them all into one school where they will get lost, ignored, shuffled around and finally drop out leaving them with a bleak future.
Don’t reconfigure, recommit.
Ms. Tetley, Great explanation and very reasonable ...thank you!
