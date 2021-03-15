In Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar,” Antony declared Brutus’ stabbing of Caesar the “most unkindest cut of all” because Brutus had been a trusted friend and one-time supporter of Caesar.
Political gaslighting is one of the most unkindest cuts of all because most of the victims of its insidious lies and misrepresentations are constituents who trust and support those gaslighting politicians.
Interpersonal gaslighting differs from political gaslighting in a very profound manner. Interpersonal gaslighting is usually between two individuals or perhaps a small group wherein a dominate character is trying to make a weaker character doubt his own sanity or perception of reality.
Political gaslighting, on the other hand, involves a cultural and historical scale of importance, authority and dependability bestowed upon elected officials by traditional thought.
Simply stated, elected officials seem to have inherited credibility. Political gaslighting is often repeated by partisan colleagues doubling down on its deleterious effect — the raping of truth.
Relentless repetition, hyperbole, euphemisms, fear-mongering, anger-mongering and altered imagery are some of the well-worn tools of gaslighting that, for example, have convinced numerous people that Democratic leaders are pedophiliac cannibals.
Orson Wells’ 1938 publicity stunt broadcast, “War of the Worlds,” convinced scores of Americans that Martians were attacking Earth, creating mass panic and demonstrating how efficacious trusted media and well known personalities can be controlling the beliefs of the public. That lesson hasn’t been wasted on politicians who choose to gaslight.
In the 1950s and ’60s, Canadian philosopher Marshall McLuhan promoted the concept that “the medium is the message,” meaning that the medium greatly influences the acceptability of the message. For example, are we going to put more credibility in a message spray-painted on a brick wall or in the same message broadcast on the evening news with known politicians?
Since 2016, when Donald Trump was elected president by a minority of voters, the country has been bombarded by political gaslighting, starting with the exaggerated size of his inaugural crowd. Four years later, many Republican politicians continue to repeat Trump’s lies about the election being stolen, widespread voter fraud, the Democratic Party being socialistic/communistic/baby eaters.
Like Pee Wee Herman’s “I know you are but what am I,” they take their most anti-working class policies and accuse the Democrats of promoting them.
One hundred and thirty-nine Republican congressmen and eight Republican senators refused to accept the Electoral College votes for Joe Biden — right after the unsuccessful coup on Jan. 6 by Trump supporters, instigated by Trump and other Republican politicians. Predictably, Republicans are now trying to gaslight us about who those seditious Capitol invaders were.
Republican politicians are using their gaslighting lies to justify total obstruction of all the Democrats’ bills. With no hope of bipartisan support, the Democrats must use their powers to do whatever is necessary to help America avoid the greatest “most unkindest cut of all” — a Republican dagger in the back of democracy.
