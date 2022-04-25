Great news for islanders and visitors who’ve missed our annual Rotary Crawfish Boil at Moody Gardens because of COVID-19 concerns. We’re back, and even bigger and better than before.
The event will be from noon to 4 p.m. May 1 on the breezeway between the convention center and parking garage at Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston.
The Lighthouse Charity Cooking Team will be back as well with its great crew. The team will be preparing a scrumptious plate of Cajun-seasoned crawfish or shrimp, potatoes and fresh corn on the cob.
Other menu options will include Lighthouse Dogs, and red beans and rice. A variety of ice cold beer, soft drinks and bottled water will be available for purchase. Crawfish or shrimp plate tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door; there’s no admission charge.
Have you always wanted to be a king or queen? Here’s your chance. The popular Mustang and His Two Steppin’ Band will be performing and are including a Zydeco Dance Contest with a king and queen to be crowned.
For the children, we will have a “Children’s Crawfish Eating Contest” and other fun, family activities.
Those attending also should know that proceeds from this popular event will benefit the Rotary Club of Galveston’s many community projects and programs.
Some of our recent club recipients, who were awarded grants from our club’s Galveston Rotary Foundation, include Ball High School’s Project Graduation, Galveston Urban Ministries, Galveston Art League, Fanfare! Lutheran Music Academy summer programs, African Children’s Haven and Sigma International Honor Society at the University of Texas Medical Branch for wheelchairs.
One of Rotary International’s new areas of focus is the environment, with recent grants awarded to both Artist Boat and the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network. It’s also important to share with you that our club has just raised $25,000 as we’ve joined with other rotary clubs throughout the world to send much-needed financial aid to Ukraine for medical and humanitarian assistance.
Advance crawfish plate tickets are available through our club members, at the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, 2228 Mechanic St., by calling the chamber office at 409-763-5326, or by purchasing online at galvestonchamber.com.
For additional information, email Rotarian Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@comcast.net, or call 409-939-1224. Advance tickets are available through April 29.
On behalf of the Rotary Club of Galveston, we thank you for your support. As I always say: “Rotarians are people of action!” We certainly look forward to your being with us for this great and fun event on May 1.
