The saddest and scariest words I’ve heard in awhile were uttered recently by newsman George Stephanopoulos to Stephen Colbert, host of “The Late Show.”
He said that in times past, people who did wrong were expected to be punished for their wrongdoing. As small children, we were taught we had to be accountable for our actions.
A politician can lie, a businessman can cheat, an athlete can commit sex crimes. There was a time when they got caught up with and reviled. They got punished.
That’s no longer true, he said. Nobody cares.
And I guess, sadly, he is right. We have gotten so used to sin, we no longer acknowledge it. We no longer can teach our children that “you reap what you sow.”
Along those lines, as we struggle through the last weeks leading up to an election, people running for office have been hurling nasty accusations at each other. Dirty words are flying.
And the dictionary people Meriam-Webster has issued a list of words suitable for slamming politicians.
An uncommon one is kakistocracy, which is government by the worst people.
Second on the list is pornocracy, government by harlots.
If you can’t imagine that, try empleomania, which is a mania for holding public office. I’ll bet you can quickly name someone who suffers from this malady.
This, however, is not for the poor souls going door to door to offer themselves to service. This is for those who really, really, really want to be elected, so says the dictionary.
Throttlebottom is a name given a harmless, inept and futile person in public office. Its an old word you have heard.
Here’s one with lots and lots of owners. Politicaster. A petty or contemptible politician.
Here’s another you’ve probably heard. A mugwump is somebody who bolts from one party and becomes independent.
I know you know gerrymander, the act of dividing a territorial unit into election districts in an unnatural and unfair way. All the current incumbents are especially good at that, favoring their party, of course. All you have to do is look at Galveston County.
The word came after a district in Massachusetts was created under the leadership of Gov. Elbridge Gerry.
You heard of obstructionist. He’s the guy in congress who deliberately delays progress.
Carpetbagger is another word to throw in. I always tied that to the people who came south to profiteer after the Civil War. But it was used earlier than the war, according to my dictionary report.
Next is one we all ought to learn and use. It’s highbinder, and it defines a corrupt or scheming politician.
Last is misprision, which means neglect or wrong performance of official duty. Just plain misconduct by a public official.
Now you can hurl insults at any politician you like.
