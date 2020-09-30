America teeters on the brink today. Before the month is out we may have a Christian on our Supreme Court.
If Amy Coney Barrett is indeed seated, she will join five other Roman Catholics, two Jews and an Episcopalian on the court. No one has voiced much concern regarding the religious convictions of any of them, but even before President Trump nominated Barrett we were hearing dark murmurings about her faith.
Three years before, in fact, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-California) struck the note that reverberates today. In a confirmation hearing after Trump nominated Barrett to the appellate bench, Feinstein intoned famously, “The dogma lives loudly within you.”
Given the uncontroversial religious affiliations of other eminent jurists, Feinstein appears to have been complaining that Barrett really believes what she professes. This is a scandalous idea for a politician.
Next thing you know, we might have conservatives who are truly concerned with restraining federal spending or liberals with a passion for freedom of speech. Where will it end?
Political theater aside for a fleeting, liberating moment, Feinstein’s complaint manifests an attitude that she and others of like mind have succeeded in infiltrating into the water supply. They’ve sold America the notion that Christian conviction disqualifies, or at least compromises, a candidate or nominee for high office.
By any constitutional standard, this idea is preposterous on its face. Separation of church and state, whatever it means, doesn’t mean a Christian is less fit for office than a pagan. Nowhere do our founding documents privilege an anthropocentric view over a theocentric one.
If we wish to discuss dogma that lives loudly within one, let us examine our modern secularists, who have more litmus tests than Dow Chemical. Their dogma is no less real, and enforceable, for the fact that it’s written in invisible ink. You claim to be a pro-life Democrat? You’re fired. You deny the wisdom of allowing a 13-year-old to undergo sex change surgery? You’re canceled. The pope must pine at the thought of wielding such leverage.
If we set aside all the childish shenanigans for a moment, we might consider what’s happening to our polity. Our elected leaders are running game, as they say in prison, to garner the desired result, ethical safeguards be damned. A prison mentality of undressed power prevails in the halls of Congress and on the nation’s highest court.
Even Ginsburg, a pro-abortion zealot who applauded the result, lamented the shoddy legal reasoning that produced the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that’s generating much of the current hullabaloo. The Constitution contains no “right to privacy” that was made the fulcrum for legalizing abortion across the land.
If Amy Coney Barrett poses a real threat to anyone, it’s to those on both sides who wish to perpetuate this vanity fair. Her record says she believes in the rule of law. She may prove a menace to those who work to pervert it.
(2) comments
There's nothing wrong with having religious convictions. I would hope that we all do, even the atheists among us. But I don't want a supreme court justice voting her interpretation of God's laws. I want her interpreting the laws of the United States.
I'm looking forward to Judge Barrett taking her seat on the Supreme Court! I think she is a beautiful person with a beautiful mind and a heart of gold! If the LEFT stack the Court, then when we get the opportunity we.....will STACK THE COURT! [beam][beam]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.