The Galveston County Coalition for Justice endorsed the Black Lives Matters peaceful protest against the unnecessary shooting and killing of unarmed Black men, women and children by bad cops.
Fifty years ago, Ella Baker said, “Until the killing of Black men, women and children becomes as important to the rest of the country as the killing of white mother’s sons — we who believe in freedom cannot rest until that happens.”
George Floyd, 46; Breonna Taylor, 26; Aura Rossetti, 40; Stephon Clark, 22; Botham Jean, 26; Philando Castillo, 32; Alton Sterling, 37; Michelle Cusserux, 50; Freddie Gray, 25; Tanisha Fouville, 20; Eric Garner, 43; Akai Gurley, 28; Gabrielle, Necare, 22; Michael Brown, 18; Tanisha Anderson, 37; and Tamir Rice, 12, should all be alive today. But, they were judged by bad cops as not human beings.
As a former police officer, my first reaction to Rusten Sheskey, a white cop who shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back seven times while his three small children watched in fear was to witness firsthand the banality of pure evil in the flesh.
But, I also realized from a historical perspective that the battle between the police and the Black community stretches back to the pre-Civil War era. Police patrols weren’t designed to protect Black people. Their jobs were to protect slave-owners’ properties and hunt down runaway slaves for stealing themselves.
While the duration of bad cops terrorizing the Black community might make it seem insurmountable, African Americans can take solace in a omnipotent God and the U.S. Constitution that gives us the right to challenge the innate evils of mankind’s selfishness and the agonizing nightmares of dying at the hands of a bad cop.
The First Amendment to the Constitution is the cornerstone of our great democracy — the right to petition the government for redress of our grievances is a covenant between police power and “We the People.”
The coalition envisions a society where Black parents no longer need to have “the talk” with their teenage children about what to do if pulled over for a traffic stop; a society where African Americans will no longer have to be afraid to call the police for help out of fear of becoming another victim of police brutality.
Now is the time for police reform and for Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to end qualified immunity for bad cops.
The coalition salutes the Black Lives Matters movement for having the unflinching courage to stand in front of the evils of fascism, authoritarianism and systemic racism that is trying every day to destroy our democracy.
African Americans can save this country again by voting in the upcoming Nov. 3 presidential election and prevent another treasonous attack to preserve white supremacy.
The Republicans are trying everything possible to keep us from voting. So, go vote.
