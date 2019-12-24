Together with our outstanding community partners, Ball High School faculty and students, the team from First Lutheran Church who again sponsored the FeedGalveston initiative, our in-kind community partners and everyone in the community who took the time to “Share Your Holidays” with those in need — we brought in 25,063 pounds of nonperishable food items and over $1,000 in cash/check contributions to the Galveston County Food Bank. This is our second-highest total ever as the Galveston County Food Bank again filled both an 18-wheeler and a box truck.
Without our hardworking, committed community partners, we would have never achieved these great results. Thanks to: Randalls; Galveston Ministerial Association and members of Temple B’nai Israel, Trinity Episcopal Church, First Lutheran Church, Holy Family Parish and Moody Methodist Church; American National Insurance Co. (Galveston and South Shore offices); University of Texas Medical Branch; Moody Gardens; city of Galveston; Galveston police and fire departments; Frost Bank, HomeTown Bank, Moody Bank and Texas First Bank; the Galveston County Young Lawyers Association; BHS Student Council and Hospitality Group; Galveston Hotel & Lodging Association; and Galveston College.
Also, our new 2019 community partners: Galveston Association of Realtors; Port of Galveston; and Affinity Urgent Care Clinics. Also, to be acknowledged are our generous in-kind partners that donated food and beverages to the students/volunteers at the high school Dec. 6: coffee (Starbucks, 61st Street), beignets for breakfast (Gumbo Diner), and pizza for lunch (Mario’s Seawall Italian Restaurant).
In addition, many businesses donated their marquees to promote the event: Texas First Bank, Ideal Lumber Co., Galveston Insurance Associates, Henry Freudenburg Insurance, The Gumbo Diner, Mario’s Seawall Italian Restaurant, Benno’s, The Spot and Fish Tales.
Again, at the forefront of this year’s food drive were our students. The Media Arts students conducted radio interviews (broadcast on K-TOR Radio, underwritten by Blue Atlas Marketing) and filmed the event on campus. Key Club members volunteered with the FeedGalveston project, while student council representatives and National Honor Society students helped collect and sort donations, while BHS cheerleaders, band, Tornettes and Hispanic dancers, along with the “Elites” from Parker Elementary School provided great entertainment during the drive. Also, this year, other Galveston Independent School District schools Austin and Central middle schools and Oppe Elementary School helped contribute to the event’s success.
New this year was the “CANstruction” project. First-grade students from Burnet Elementary STREAM Magnet School joined forces with BHS students to present their newly designed project creation that showcased the collaboration of classroom curriculum aligned with the “Share Your Holidays” food drive.
We’re so grateful to everyone who helped us help those in need throughout Galveston County. It’s also important to note that all contributions to “Share Your Holidays” are administered by the Galveston County Food Bank and distributed specifically to those in need in Galveston County.
For more information about this vital community project, please email me at michaeldudas@gisd.org or contact Robyn Bushong, our community partners/publicity coordinator, rbush1147@aol.com.
