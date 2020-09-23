You do this every day but probably don’t pay much attention to it — you walk. The word “walk” is descended from the Old English word “wealcan,” which means “to roll.”
There’s a lot rolled up in walking. Besides the obvious physical effects, walking is also good for the mind. It helps improve memory skills, learning ability, concentration and abstract reasoning.
There are plenty of good reasons to walk, and not really a single one not to walk. Let’s add one more good reason to the list — the Galveston Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
The Galveston Walk to End Alzheimer’s event set for Oct. 17 will take place as scheduled this year but will look different due to concerns about the COVID-19 virus.
Normally a large gathering of people, due to COVID this year’s Walks are online, on your street and in your community. The slogan is “Walk is Everywhere.” You’ll log in to Walk Mainstage for the opening and Promise Garden ceremony and use the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app to track your steps and hear messages of support from around the nation.
Galveston Walk participants can walk almost anywhere — in their neighborhoods, on walking trails, wherever they can keep safe social distancing and always wear a mask.
The dollars raised by the Galveston Walk mean the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times, while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.
The Galveston Walk to End Alzheimer’s is one of some 600 Walks across the nation — 38 of them in Texas. The Walk is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
It’s not too late for you to join us. There’s always room for you to help by volunteering or joining us on Oct. 17. To sign up, visit act.alz.org/walk or call the 24/7 helpline, 800-272-3900. You can also reach out directly to Walk Manager Stephanie Fitzgerald at sfitzgerald@alz.org
The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. Visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.
