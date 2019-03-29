If you haven’t driven down the 27th Street corridor from Broadway to Avenue O, go there soon and take a look. There were some trees planted last year that have awakened from their winter slumber and are putting on a show right now.
These beauties are Chinese fringe trees (Chionanthus retusus), a native of eastern Asia. The blossoms are the source of the botanical name, which comes from Greek and means “snow flower.” When you see them you will know why.
These low-maintenance trees may reach 15- to 25-feet tall at maturity. They can flourish in a variety of well-drained soils with medium moisture, but don’t enjoy prolonged drought. Full sun provides best flowering, although they will accept part shade. Fringe trees are tolerant of air pollution and adapt well to urban settings.
The naturally strong branch structure of the fringe tree makes pruning generally unnecessary, but pruning while young can provide a single stem tree form if preferred. When left to grow naturally the tree will develop a rounded, spreading crown. Growth rate is relatively slow, usually only 6- to 10-inches per year.
The most striking feature of the fringe tree is the spring blooming period, when profuse clusters of fragrant white flowers with fringe-like petals appear at the ends of branches. In full bloom, the trees are completely covered with flowers which are contrasted by lustrous, leathery leaves. Plants are male or female and female trees produce attractive fruit if male plants are nearby. Clusters of olive-like fruits (each to 1/2” long) ripen late summer to fall, to a dark bluish black and are a good food source for birds and wildlife.
Chinese fringe trees are rarely susceptible to serious insect and disease problems if poor drainage and stress are prevented. Powdery mildew and leaf spots can occasionally appear, as can mites, scales and borers. Gardeners should be on the lookout for those. The tree isn’t noted to be salt tolerant, so beachside plantings aren’t recommended.
The Chinese fringe tree is an excellent choice for a tree that will add interest to a landscape almost all year: glossy leaves most of the year, showy flowers in spring, and attractive fruit in fall. It’s ideal anywhere that a small tree is needed, such as near a patio, in small yards, or under power lines. Like many white-flowered plants, these look especially attractive planted in front of a dark backdrop and flowers will be visible at night. There is a north American native species of fringe tree (C. virginicus) as well, for those who prefer gardening with native plants. It’s somewhat smaller with flowers that are less showy.
Chinese fringe tree has been part of past Neighborwoods plantings in Galveston’s East End and some large specimens are visible in that area now. But the many trees installed on 27th Street are a real showstopper. This tree is available in the nursery trade, so I hope we will see more of these as residents discover their attractiveness and ease of care.
