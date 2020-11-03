Most Western congresses and parliaments bicker endlessly, suspending their quarrels only when threatened by external enemies or natural disasters. Debates in the British Parliament, the grandfather of all modern elected assemblies, are often rude and raucous.
Americans usually soften their differences with polite protocols even as they disparage the character and belittle the intelligence of their opponents. This courteous veneer didn’t always prevail; early American representatives sometimes slugged it out with their fists in the halls of Congress. Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr fought a pistol duel to settle their political differences. Both men lost: Hamilton, his life; Burr, his career.
On the other hand, the toothless assemblies in totalitarian regimes are models of decorum. Having no power to influence, they lack the passion to care. These phony congresses are the empty homage that tyrants pay to real democracy and a tacit admission that their own regimes are shams.
But despite their endless disputes, Western democracies at least agree that their system is the best way of doing the people’s business. Though seldom in agreement on any given item, they’re consistently of one mind regarding the national agenda. In other words, if not of one accord, they’re united in general concord.
Most nations have legal mechanisms in place to prevent the return of the king, but not the emergence of lawless tyrants. Mass murderer Adolf Hitler came to power by popular vote, and the French Revolution was supposed to be all about the equality, freedom and brotherhood of the common man — though it ignored the common woman.
Instead, it became indiscriminate slaughter that led to Napoleon, France’s bloodiest tyrant and a disaster from which that country arguably never fully recovered.
The pattern of betrayal has continued in later copycat revolutions around the world whose leaders always endorse the rights of the downtrodden masses but usually bring only greater repression. Victorious revolutionaries nearly always turn out to be the worst enemies of freedom: Lenin, Mao, Castro, Amin, Maduro and at least a dozen more whose names I choose to omit make my point.
Do we not detect in these repeated betrayals of trust a secret scorn of the masses? Not that the scorn is one-way. Modern people don’t trust their governments any more than their governments trust them. So, is there a better way to govern nations? Winston Churchill said democracy is the worst form of government — except for all the others the world has tried.
Today, American accord is broken as usual. But our concord still stands, and so long as it lasts likely so shall the American republic. Scared people ask, “What’s going to happen to us?”
For me, this is always the wrong question to ask in a democracy. For unless we act when we must, we cannot react when we wish. The better question is, “What can we do?” Tyranny thrives on our timidity; accord and concord depend on our courage.
