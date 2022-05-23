The Houston Chronicle won a Pulitzer Prize.
I couldn’t be more proud and happy for them if I had been on that newspaper staff myself. I wish I had.
I’m sick and tired of people, even friends of mine, talking about how they cannot believe anything anymore that they see or read.
I’m especially sick and tired of those who believe the original creator of the phrase when he announces that something with which he disagrees is “fake news.” He has always been the one creating most of the “fake news.”
I agree that there are certain TV reporters who forget about the rules of journalism. But they are few.
The first thing you learn in a news-writing class is that if you’re going to voice an opinion, you must mark it as such.
Look at the top of the page you’re reading right now. What does it say? It reads “Opinion.”
In big letters, so you will know the difference.
There are no big letters flashing across your television screen, but when news tellers are speaking an opinion, they need to say so ahead of time.
Many of them don’t, so you need to take what you hear on TV with a grain of salt. It won’t take long for you to know what’s right and what’s not.
Those who decry fake news are still watching reporters report incidents from all over the world. Are they suspicious of everything all reporters everywhere are saying?
Check out the reporters who stand near the fallen debris of an apartment building in the Ukraine. Many of them are women. Are they making up what you’re seeing?
Incidentally, there are lots of women who have traveled overseas to dangerous places. There have been women involved in news reporting since the very beginning of newspapers. They’ve always been part of The Fourth Estate.
Have you heard that designation? The other three estates are government, clergy and the working class.
All of them are working, of course. But the fourth estate is dedicated to being a watchdog over the rest. Their biggest job is to make sure those officials elected or appointed to rule over us are doing it honestly. They’re guaranteed that right by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Lots of politicians don’t like the way the fourth estate is doing its job. They don’t much like the First Amendment.
You should be thankful every day for newspapers and TV reporters who are keeping up with what’s really going on. You’re currently seeing, via reports from Russia, what happens when nobody is allowed to find out what’s really happening.
If you read a newspaper, you will find out how wonderful they really are. Some of their writers are absolutely awe-inspiring. I don’t follow sports, but I read sports pages because their writers really know how to put words together beautifully.
This newspaper is celebrating many, many years of good writing. Hurrah for it, and for all the others trying to keep you in the know.
If you read it here, it ain’t fake news.
