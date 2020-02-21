The training that’s required to become a physician is arduous. These young men and women have made many sacrifices to pursue their dream of becoming a physician to help others.
The path is very competitive and begins with excelling in college and scoring very high on the medical school entrance exam. After four years of college come four more years of rigorous training in medical school.
During the senior year of medical school, the students apply for residency training. This is another competitive process for residency training positions. It’s during residency training that these newly graduated doctors learn to become physicians.
The average first-year resident has $200,000 in debt from medical school and as a resident will commonly work 80 hours a week. Residency training lasts from three to seven years depending on the specialty chosen. The resident must not only continue to study and learn their specialty requirements but participate in caring for many patients and be involved in stressful, critical decision-making.
In addition, many of these residents have spouses and families. The combination of a demanding profession caring for patients, significant financial debt and balancing family duties is incredibly stressful.
Resident Appreciation Week, which ends today, provides an opportunity for the University of Texas Medical Branch community and our community as a whole to express support and appreciation for residents’ significant contributions to the health of our citizens. These residents at the medical branch will help care for you in our hospital and clinics. The presence of residents in training hospitals has been correlated with better health outcomes for patients.
The medical branch has approximately 615 residents in training distributed over 51 medical and surgical training programs, so if you come to our clinics or hospital you will likely encounter a resident. Please remember their hard work and dedication to helping you have the best health outcome possible.
We set aside this week each year to recognize their important contribution both now and in the future. The medical branch has scheduled activities throughout this week to express our appreciation. The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce and local business leaders have generously assisted us in honoring our medical branch residents. If you encounter a resident or fellow, please thank them for the good work they do.
