As a newly elected city of Galveston official, let me thank the residents and businesses in District 4 for the opportunity to serve.
I agreed to run for office under one condition — that I would do it my way.
I didn’t receive any endorsement or monies from the police, firemen, Galveston Moving Forward, Moody or Kempner groups, Fertitta Hospitality or any others. I have my own opinions and only serve the city of Galveston and District 4.
I worked tirelessly at the polls and received 61 percent of the vote — a clear message to city hall that overspending, cost overruns, high taxes and misuse of taxpayer moneys must end.
In that spirit, I’d like to comment on recent stories by John Wayne Ferguson and Keri Heath, respectively (“’Deal of the century’ not driving campaign, candidate says,” The Daily News, Nov. 19) and (“Galveston financial health key topic in mayoral race,” The Daily News, Nov. 28-29).
Much is being made of no conflict of any kind in the Ferguson piece, which the paper reported based on a setup column by a Democrat party operative (“Quiroga should have disclosed ties to firm seeking city deal,” The Daily News, Nov. 18). A candidate has no requirement to inform about a relationship before it comes before him in an official capacity. Officials do have an obligation, however, to recuse on matters before them that relate to their official roles.
In the financial health story (“Galveston financial health key topic in mayoral race,” The Daily News, Nov. 28), did Heath question the information provided by Craig Brown and the city? And who actually did provide the information? Brown is a candidate and not the embodiment of the city despite his mayor pro tem role. Here are just a few things that jump out: multiple listings of supposed peer cities that are in no way comparable to Galveston; math showing huge raises for the top 14 employees but only $250,000 total since 2017 for all other employees; and the old myth that bond ratings demonstrate the city’s financial health. Bond ratings only demonstrate that the city has power to tax and charge to meet its obligations.
Meanwhile on public improvement projects, Jim Yarbrough and Brown have managed from 2015 to the present to make Main Lane Industries/Mc2 very prosperous spending tens of millions in cost overruns on virtually every project in the city as flooding expands.
It’s high time for new leadership. Mostly with sadness, I offer a vote of no confidence in Brown’s leadership.
Editor’s note: The author is the brother of mayoral candidate Roger “Bo” Quiroga. The financial information cited in the Nov. 28 article came from city of Galveston financial reports, not from candidate Craig Brown.
