This paper recently covered the Texas Sunset Advisory Commission’s staff report on the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association (“Scathing report says insurer on ‘brink of extinction,’” The Daily News, Nov. 26).
In response to the article, TWIA heard from readers of The Daily News, including our policyholders, and coastal insurance agents worried we were about to go out of business, leaving them with no options for their windstorm insurance needs.
TWIA is subject to a review by the Texas Sunset Commission. During the last year and a half, we have worked closely with Sunset Commission staff to provide them with information about who we are and how we operate. The results of their review were published in a report released earlier this month with several proposed recommendations for changes to TWIA, which will ultimately be provided to the Texas Legislature for this upcoming legislative session.
While we’re generally supportive of the Sunset Commission’s staff recommendations, we expressed concerns that some of the language used in the report had the potential to unnecessarily alarm our policyholders. TWIA drafted a response to the Sunset Commission’s report outlining these concerns. Our response is currently available on www.TWIA.org, as well as the Sunset Commission’s website.
It’s important for policyholders to know TWIA is not “broke.” We have always had sufficient resources to pay claims and meet our financial commitments. In the 47 years since the Legislature created the association, we have taken in approximately $6.1 billion in premiums and returned more than $5.6 billion to our policyholders in claim payments and claim expenses. During our entire history we have never failed to meet our financial obligations.
Hurricane Harvey resulted in TWIA receiving more than 76,500 claims, and to date, we have made more than $1.2 billion in claims payments related to the storm. As noted in the Sunset Commission’s report, it’s true Hurricane Harvey depleted the more than $743 million built up over the years in our Catastrophe Reserve Trust Fund (CRTF). However, this depletion alone doesn’t make us “broke.” There are seven additional layers of funding, such as insurance company assessments and public securities, available to us after the CRTF to pay claims.
We’re grateful for the Sunset Commission staff’s thorough work in preparing their report and welcome any changes the Legislature believes will allow us to serve our policyholders better. It remains a privilege to serve your readers and our policyholders.
