Motives, history has shown us for thousands of years, are examples of how the human ego compels to control personal outcomes that seem necessary to gain security.
Security, being freedom, and freedom possessing the right to do something. However, lacking security produces fear among humans, and fear may feel oppressive and oppression often creates anger and depression.
If a person was experiencing overwhelming, mental, emotional anguish and wishing he were dead, statistically there is a smaller percentage of people in crisis who actually want to die, even when one is contemplating suicide.
If a person had significant depression and was planning to take his own life, one might consider any hesitations could be a desperate “cry for help,” whereas pain overcomes the fear of dying due to reactionary impulsivity.
In psycho-pathology, one definition for impulsivity is to perform a fast reaction without thinking about it. Possibly from suffering unbearable agony, when there may be an absence of rational, conscious judgment and any relief is likely to take precedence.
A person who is reading this article might ask how I know all of this? I am not a clinical psychiatrist or psychologist. Well, one can study from interest for a subject without acquiring an academic degree.
I also have personal experience. In the past, I had lived to die in daily emotional crisis-trauma, self-medicating with substance use addiction to help manage my Bipolar disorder, which, ironically, did the complete opposite and only escalated my emotional self-destruction for years after.
A cognitive trap. Too tired to live and too scared to die.
I am now a successful community service volunteer recovery behavioral coach who assists directly within communities of people who are afflicted with mental/emotional crisis-trauma and who are seeking recovery.
Which brings me to abortion, Roe vs Wade and pro-life judgment or feelings. When we have the right to choose, there is always a self-motive. Always.
Even when we want the best care for others, it is, in fact, our own desires that we want for them. If I want you to be happy, it’s I who wants the happiness for you. Could it be that it’s more about our wants and how our actions are intended to make us feel a desired way?
Even logic must be determined by how we feel about a subject matter. The quest for answers is largely a compulsive drive that we know as science. And so are the contentions concerning conception of life.
Here we have two separate lives living as one being for many months. One gets to make the decisions, while the other does not.
And since abortion rights and pro-life choices are a highly sensitive and controversial topic in this nation, I pondered if by provoking thought would it offer some reminder there are always two sides to this argument.
One side being the mother’s voice and rights, and the other being her unborn child having no voice and no rights. Another debate is often whether both the mother and unborn child feel any form of pain equally, separately, individually, physically or emotionally.
