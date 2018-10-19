Most of us have heard of Galveston Island State Park. Many of us have driven by it on FM 3005 multiple times. Some have even visited it to go camping, or to frolic on its beach, or fish in its salt marsh. What most of us have missed, however, is the “rare jewel” that is “hidden” between the park’s dunes and its salt marsh. I’m speaking, of course, of the Texas Coastal Prairie.
Once, this formidable ecosystem of chest-high grasses and meandering herds of grazing bison extended over 50 miles inland along the upper Texas coast, from Louisiana to Brownsville, an area estimated to have been 6.5 million acres. Today, its remnants, including our park, form a patchwork of native prairie locations amounting to less than 1 percent of its original size.
This makes the coastal prairie one of the most endangered ecosystems in the Houston-Galveston area.
Last August, I “discovered” this rare jewel when I went for a walk-about along one of the park’s trails. I was stunned. The quietude was arousing, the solitude, sobering. I was walking through a hall of tall grasses, blue sky above, mowed grass underfoot, totally alone. But I wasn’t really alone. There were flowers everywhere, purples and whites, yellows and reds. I couldn’t name even one.
It was quite humbling. I came to a freshwater pond and startled several black-necked stilts feeding at its edge. Later, I was dive-bombed by a tri-colored heron, apparently for getting too close to its nest. Near the end of my walk-about, I spotted a loggerhead shrike, a bird that catches insects and then impales them on plant thorns for later dining. The prairie is so cool. I was hooked.
If you’d also like to “discover” this rare jewel, Friends of Galveston Island State Park will be hosting a Nature Walk-About in the park on Jan. 19, 2019. It will be family oriented and especially child friendly. Each child will receive a “Prairie Passport,” which they can have stamped for each activity they complete.
They can have their face painted, make a butterfly fan, participate in an “Owl Prowl Olympics,” make seed balls, and throw some onto the prairie while doing a walk-about. They can also learn how fire benefits the prairie, and how a prescribed burn is conducted. They can learn about prairie critters, and prairie plants; why prairies are known as “upside-down” plant communities, why prairies are so valuable to humans, and what we can do to help restore prairies.
The event is free and the park entry fee will be waived for that morning. We will serve a light breakfast, so the more we know about how many people are planning to come, the better we can serve everybody. For more information and to register, visit www.fogisp.wordpress.com/nature-walk-about/.
