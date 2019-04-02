After two years of investigation by the special council that cleared the president and everyone in his administration of conspiring with the Russians, The Daily News still wants to keep this debacle alive by calling for the release of hundreds of documents (“Releasing the Mueller report in the best interest of the public,” The Daily News, March 27).
Why isn’t The Daily News asking how the Robert Mueller investigation was started in the first place with a dossier paid for by Hillary Clinton? Where’s the call for an investigation of the Clinton Foundation or the crimes of the President Obama-led justice department and FBI?
Two years ago, Publisher Leonard Woolsey stated “I am concerned for democracy, furthermore, I’ve never felt so strongly with the role of the press as I do now,” a reference to Trump’s war with the press (“Journalists are under fire,” The Daily News, March 5, 2017).
Woolsey wrote, “Thomas Jefferson strongly believed in a free press.” Woolsey is correct; Thomas Jefferson did believe in a free press, but Jefferson also warned about the press saying, “newspapers too often take advantage of their freedom and publish lies and scurrilous gossip that could only deceive and mislead the people.”
Woolsey also wrote, “The press is there to uncover and tell those stories for the people and those who cannot speak for themselves.” This left me scratching my head. I don’t trust or need the press to speak for me, readers just expect their news printed accurately and fairly. Readers are capable of making their own judgments based on the facts.
I wrote a response to Woolsey’s editorial (“Publisher should stop trying to undermine Trump,” The Daily News, March 8, 2017). I too was concerned about our democracy, but unlike Woolsey, I believed then and now the press was dishonest and a part of the problem printing fake news stories to drive a political narrative.
CNN and MSNBC had to keep the fake news story going day after day to feed the appetite of their audience who believed, and still do, the hate, dishonesty and the abandonment of all journalistic standards. It was all about ratings, money and hate of Trump.
If they had to falsely attack 16-year old Catholic school children, so be it, as long as it fit their agenda of presenting Trump supporters as a bunch of racists.
President Obama’s U.N. ambassador, Sally Yates, 300 times used the secret Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act to unmask and spy on American citizens in the Trump administration. This happened during and after the campaign.
Real crimes were committed, lying to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, leaks and false stories to destabilize the office of the president and frame Trump. Concern that this could undermine the founding principle of democracy was disregarded as long as it served a political agenda. Where’s the apology of the press for their part in spreading this false narrative?
The Mueller investigation is over, we don’t need hundreds of documents to be used to pick and choose in keeping a political fiasco alive. We need to move on, deal with the real problems in the country, and let justice be blind and equal.
