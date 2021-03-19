“If I get corona, I get corona.”
Sentiments like these by students in Florida last spring are often shared by those that have come to believe that COVID-19 cannot harm them. Scenes of college students at crowded bars and beaches have permeated social media; their behavior fueled by the thought that only the immunocompromised and elderly are at risk.
It’s not surprising, then, that a Forbes poll found that 35 percent of Americans aged 18 to 29 believe that the COVID-19 crisis is overblown and less than 50 percent believe it to be a genuine health threat.
Consequently, a Pew Research Center poll found that one-third of adults who are millennials or younger say they will not get vaccinated. A second poll found over half of those aged 18 to 29 said they will not get vaccinated or are unsure.
From personal encounters, I know that many younger Americans don’t feel the threat of COVID-19 as heavily because mortality and contractibility in their age group is far lower than that of other age groups.
Being a member of this age group myself, my request to you — millennials, college students, and young adults — is simple: get vaccinated when you have the opportunity. I urge you to realize that the vaccine is not only about protecting yourself, but about creating a protective barrier that renders COVID-19 ineffective.
Viruses travel through a community at rates proportional to the health and resilience of that community. When enough people are vaccinated, transmission becomes far slower and benefits everyone. This “herd” immunity protects those who are unable to get the vaccine, such as young children or individuals with certain preexisting conditions.
Getting vaccinated isn’t just about protecting yourself, but also — and more importantly — about creating a safer environment for everybody.
With the statewide mask mandate lifted and businesses allowed to open at 100 percent capacity, it’s more important now than ever to continue wearing our masks and social distancing in public spaces.
In fact, while Texas has received the second-most vaccines in the country, it ranks 49th (out of 50) in vaccine distribution. This is all to say that Texas has lots of work to do before it has cleared COVID-19, which means we, the public, cannot let our foot off the gas.
We must continue to take precautions in the interest of public safety and, most importantly, get vaccinated when it’s your turn.
The vaccine has been well-tested and proven to be efficacious. I’m 23 years old and didn’t think twice before getting the vaccine. I was thinking about my parents and grandparents who stand to benefit the most from a comprehensive vaccination effort, while bearing the highest risk from the virus.
I urge all people, and particularly the young adults and college students, to take the vaccine when it’s available to you. Do your part.
