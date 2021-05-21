Ascension Day was May 13. The liturgical churches celebrate this as the day Jesus ascended into heaven to be with His Father and prepare rooms for believers (John 14:2). I read the commentary by Gregory Samford ("Evangelical Christianity suffered an epic failure," The Daily News, May 11). I take Samford’s piece to mean we, as a society, miss historical opportunities. I agree.
Without discussing comparative Protestant religious traditions, I would point out in several Lutheran liturgies we pray for forgiveness of what we've done and what we've left undone. We're praying for ourselves, not for our parents or ancestors of the past.
I cannot undo what was or wasn't done; I can only address my individual actions, past and present. If I haven't been honest, I must seek to be honest, but I understand that without God I cannot be honest.
We, the living, have no power to address the collective actions of the past in any meaningful way other than to tell the truth about what happened and what didn't happen.
If Samford’s intent was to comment on Evangelical Christian groups, he noted the obvious: Most Christian groups failed to support Saint Paul’s comment in Galatians 3:28 that in Jesus there are no differences between slave and free. Until the Northern states had abolished slavery by 1850 or so, the nation was partially slave and partially free.
The Civil War followed, and the post-war amendments ended slavery, granted citizenship and voting rights to former slaves. Neither abolition nor the war changed all hearts and minds. Sadly, the legal system reverted in the South to pre-war standards where the post-war amendments weren't obeyed.
Martin Luther King Jr.’s comments Samford quoted and the quest for an integrated society are being lost day by day as society is being resegregated in the name of justice. This is a tragedy beyond words.
The above comments on abolition are true. The statement on hearts and minds not being changed is also true. Whether the nation will be resegregated and torn apart to atone for the past will be seen.
Complete obedience to Jesus’ command to love each other will not happen on this side of his second coming. We can mandate that someone treat another person legally, but we cannot mandate that their hearts and minds change.
However, using the thoughts of William Cowper cited by Samford, we Christians believe we're washed in the blood of Jesus that frees us from the guilt of our individual sins.
