One of the sights evoked by a visit to the beach is that of seagulls soaring over the water or standing sentinel in rows at its edge.
News to many of us, perhaps, is that beachgoers inadvertently cause serious injuries and death to many island gulls.
Animal Control officer Josh Henderson describes the problem. From 103rd Street to Ferry Road, island gulls fly close to traffic. Beachgoers toss them snacks or lunch bits from the sidewalk or from the windows of parked cars.
Gulls snagging the food signal others, and soon many dive for food in a flapping, screaming frenzy. Collisions with cars occur.
Birds are often seriously injured by roadside feeding, whether from diving into traffic or meandering around cars. The presence on the road of a dead or injured bird then poses a traffic hazard.
When a gull is hurt, many actions come into play. Witnesses may hover to protect the gull until someone thinks to call the city’s police dispatcher for a bird rescue. Officers from the Animal Services Unit arrive on the scene, safely contain the bird and take it to the Galveston Island Humane Society’s shelter. Often enough, concerned people pick up and transport birds directly.
Injured birds are evaluated and held at the shelter until volunteers from the Galveston Bay Injured Bird Response Team transport them to the Wildlife Center of Texas at the Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The birds travel in cardboard boxes that reduce their stress and keep them safe.
Veterinary clinics on the island also see their fair share of injured gulls and because the state requires that wildlife be transferred to a licensed rehab facility within 24 hours, they're mainly stabilized and join the transport to the wildlife center.
Transportation totals to date for 2020 are 900 birds and 70 mammals. Galvestonians see to it that injured wildlife, whether pelicans or possums, get necessary care. This work happens year-round.
Before leaving the island, Charli Rohak helped with bird rehabilitation, sharing her expertise for many years. She brought the problem of a growing number of hurt gulls to the city’s Animal Services Advisory Committee through Councilman Craig Brown, a committee member.
The group, chaired by Caroline Dorsett-Pate of the Galveston Island Humane Society, saw merit in raising awareness of the problem.
Some argue that gulls are adaptable feeders, better left to feed on their own from the ground, air or water. They enjoy a wide range of prey, from flying insects to marine invertebrates. They’ll eat fish, seeds and fruit. Their natural sources nourish them better than Cheetos or fries.
Islanders might suggest alternatives to feeding birds in risky places. Kind-hearted folks who want to feed seagulls might hear from us that they will feed more safely on the beach. Let’s preserve the more peaceful images of gulls soaring over the water or standing sentinel at its edge.
