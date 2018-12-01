The thing about Trump that stands out in the two years of his presidency is that every thing is about him. He brags he’s the greatest president, and he has accomplished more than any other (he lies a lot on this subject, and many others). He attacks any person or entity that he thinks is undermining his image.
His defenders say don’t pay attention to all his bombastic words, look at all he has accomplished; lower taxes, fewer regulations on business, two conservative Supreme Court justices on the bench. Fair enough. But his failures are huge and need to be looked at too. Consider the following:
1. He failed to “force Mexico” to build his Great Wall on the southern border. Instead, he’s currently threatening to shut down our government if Congress doesn’t cough up the money, roughly $25 billion, for his impractical boondoggle.
2. He failed to replace the Affordable Care Act, as promised. Most middle-class of America still suffers from shockingly high, unaffordable, insurance premiums and deductibles.
3. He was going to get out of all “unfair” trade agreements around the world and renegotiate them all individually. So far, the results are negligible. Currently, he’s in a tit-for-tat high-stakes bluffing game (tariff war) with China, the world’s second largest economy. Not to worry; Trump is a great deal-maker. (According to his non-stop boasts, never mind his five bankruptcies in the business world.)
4. In his “deal” with North Korea, he stopped our annual military training exercises around South Korea in exchange for Kim Jong Un’s “promise” to denuclearize his nation. He then declared there’s no longer a threat of a nuclear armed North Korea. Yeah, sure.
5. He kowtows to Putin endlessly and does nothing to counter this thug’s aggressive moves in Ukraine and the Middle East.
6. He boasts he has rebuilt our armed forces. To the contrary, military brass say the money appropriated will fall far short of accomplishing needed modernization.
7. He hasn’t “drained the swamp in Washington” as promised, but made it worse.
Conclusion: His failures loom just as large, if not larger, than his accomplishments. Meantime, his constant blather on Twitter and his unscripted, off the cuff remarks on TV, divide our society, offend our allies, and embolden our enemies. Words matter. And his could very will push our nation into a disaster. Beware this narcissistic, dangerous, bragging demagogue.
