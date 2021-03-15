Everywhere you look lately, there’s been a celebration, a remembrance, the marking of a special date or a special event.
But until Merriam-Webster issued its latest collection, nobody has been celebrating the birthday of words.
So, they gave us a group that are at least 100 years old this year. How about that? Signs of the “Roaring ’20s.”
The list begins with “screenplay.” The word isn’t as old as the movies, but close. A screenplay includes the script and sometimes the shooting directions of a story prepared for motion pictures.
Of interest in these parts, maybe, is “beach ball.” It first appeared in an ad in Cedar Rapids, telling potential buyers they could get a nice one for 15 cents.
I’m imagining they hadn’t yet invented plastic, so the ball was probably made of rubber.
Eye shadow is 100 years old. That kind of surprised me. The Egyptians wore stuff on their eyes years before, but the word just came into being. Lipstick is older, since 1880, and mascara since 1886.
The 18th Amendment, prohibition, went into effect in 1920, which led to the creation and naming of “bathtub” gin.
Here’s one that sort of surprised me because I don’t remember seeing any for several years into my life, but “motel” was hatched in 1925. As you all know, this is a blend of motor and hotel and gives you a place to stay that you can get to from a parking lot.
Other words made from two words are “guesstimate” and “mingy,” which they say means mean and stingy. Never heard of that one.
One of the best inventions ever created, a zipper, came to us in 1926, when the B.F. Goodrich Co., which had created an overshoe with a slide fastener in 1923, called it a zipper in 1926. 1926 also is the birth year for “pig in a blanket.”
The ability to “double-park” also was created in the ‘20s, and immediately became the bane of my existence. The ‘20s were important for the growth of autos. Other ‘20s words, all from 1927, are jeepers, ghostwriter and smoke detector.
I find this hard to believe, but “astronaut” became a word in 1928. It came from Greek astr, meaning star, and nautes, meaning sailor. So, an astronaut is a star sailor.
Do you know QWERTY? If you type things, you probably do. It’s the second row of a typewriter, designed so the keys wouldn’t be pressed to quickly, which resulted in jamming the keys. If you ever worked on a typewriter, you remember jammed keys. My computer has QWERTY on the top row. I just looked.
Other words from the 1920s celebrating their centennial are gelato, preteen, whodunit, youth hostel and zap.
And that zaps me right to the end of this story.
