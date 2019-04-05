In response to the editorial by Michael A. Smith (“County needs to better explain legal department cut,” The Daily News, April 2): The “plan” to abolish the County Legal Office is a disaster waiting to happen.
It would give any three members of the commissioners court the power to throttle political opposition and hold their offices against challengers, all at taxpayer expense.
We have already seen how County Judge Mark Henry squandered public funds in the name of “economy.” In the Cox vs. Henry litigation, the county “outsourced” the trial and appellate work. A Houston attorney and his firm did the relatively simple appeal at $470 per hour. The bills to the county for the appellate work alone were over $1 million, and were paid without a whimper.
In the case of Bonnie Quiroga vs. Galveston County, the same attorney was brought in to take a deposition of Judge Lonnie Cox. At that time, Cox was challenging Henry for the latter’s post. The “deposition” was a political hatchet job, done at taxpayer expense.
The county’s “outside” counsel spent over 90 percent of the time trying unsuccessfully to develop political dirt on Cox. The visiting judge on that case denied the county’s attempt to take more testimony from Cox, noting that the two hour deposition had very little to do with the Quiroga case.
The power to select and employ lawyers carries with it the power to order lawyers to do almost anything. Ethical lawyers will decline to abuse the litigation process. Other lawyers — perhaps too many these days — will not be so squeamish, and will be glad to file or prolong lawsuits as a means of harassment.
If the commissioners court is given the power to employ private counsel for all of the county’s needs, they will have the raw power to generate litigation to threaten political opponents, or even those citizens who speak up to oppose their actions.
But the worst of it is more subtle. A lawyer looking forward to preserving his contract and fees will always be tempted to tell the client — the commissioners court — what they want to hear instead of what they need to hear.
Such lawyers will not tell the commissioners what they should do, but only what they can get away with.
It is in part for these reasons that most counties have elected county attorneys, responsible for their jobs to the voters and not the commissioners. Galveston should return to that constitutional model.
